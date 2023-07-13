Vera Pauw praises FIFA intervention over Republic of Ireland training pitch

MANAGER Vera Pauw has declared her satisfaction with the training pitch the Republic of Ireland have ended up with ahead of the World Cup following a change instigated by FIFA.

The Girls in Green, preparing to make their major tournament finals debut, are in Brisbane as they build up to opening their campaign next Thursday.

Originally set to train in the city at Goodwin Park, since arriving they have done work at Underwood Park and then Meakin Park.

And speaking at that third venue, Ireland boss Pauw said: “It was FIFA’s decision, it was not coming from us at all.

“But FIFA was not happy with the quality of the allocated training pitch, so a few weeks ago they commanded to get this pitch here done.

“Looking at it they have done an amazing job. It may be not green but it’s all flat, short grass and it’s really good to work on.

“(Underwood Park) was not the official training ground. This is better.

“It was OK for the first days but not for preparation for the World Cup, but the people there were so welcome and did everything they could on it.

“But at the World Cup there are standards FIFA has and they decided it had to be on another level.”

Ireland’s Group B matches see them start by taking on co-hosts Australia in Sydney, then Canada in Perth before facing Nigeria in Brisbane.

Pauw was also asked about player bonuses, after FIFA last month announced a new financial distribution model to apply to this summer’s tournament.

Under that model, players will be guaranteed performance-related remuneration directly from FIFA, with amounts increasing the deeper teams go in the tournament, ranging from 30,000 US dollars (£23,000) per athlete for the group stage to USD 270,000 (£208,000) allotted to each champion.

Previously, it was up to individual national governing bodies to decide how money was allocated, with some still agreeing to fund additional payments in 2023 beyond the new deal.

The PA news agency understands England players have been left disappointed by the fact the Football Association will not follow the lead of the Australian and American federations – where collective bargaining agreements are in place – in paying bonuses on top of the prize money being paid to players direct by FIFA.

Pauw said on bonus rows: “We’ve been reading about that.

“The moment that FIFA came out has been very good, and the talks here have been good but I’m not part of that at all.

“Some management has taken part in that with the representation of the players and from what I understand everything is OK and fine so well done to everybody.

“I don’t think when they go on the pitch they will be influenced by that, especially not the professionals from England, this is part of their daily life.

"They don’t want it but I don’t think it will influence them.”