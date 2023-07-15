Fiona Twohig left disappointed after removal from Cork minor camogie panel after injury

In 2021, Fiona Twohig was joint-captain and player of the match as Cork won the All-Ireland U16A camogie title.

The Valley Rovers player scored 1-3 in the Rebels’ win over Kilkenny in the final and then last year she was a starter as the minor team, under the management of Jerry Wallace, won the All-Ireland.

Cork retained the minor title in May but Twohig wasn’t involved. Instead, as much as she would have liked to have been at UPMC Nowlan Park for the decider against Waterford, she was at home on the family farm near Innishannon.

During the 2022 season, Fiona felt pain in her right leg. While regular physiotherapy would provide some respite, she found it difficult to bend over and an MRI after the Munster final – played after the All-Ireland series – showed that she had bulging discs below her spine.

“It was catching the sciatic nerve in my leg,” she says, “which is why I thought it was my hamstring.

“I didn’t want surgery so I got a rehab plan and I felt I was making real progress.

“I missed everything with the club. I went to every game and supported, pucked the ball back to the goalkeeper during the warm-up but that’s all I could do.

“It was tough as people would be coming up asking when I’d be back and I’d be saying, ‘It could be tomorrow, it could be next week, it could be two years.’ “It was just that type of injury.” With the help of Dr Joe Jordan – and with all medical costs borne by the family – Valley Rovers player Fiona was nearing full fitness as the trials for the 2023 Cork minor team approached and was even able to line out with St Brogan’s College in Bandon. Unfortunately, she suffered a relapse of the injury in a Cork trial game but, as she battled to get herself fit again, she was named in the 30-player championship panel.

As the opening championship game against Dublin on March 12 came into view, Fiona was flat out.

“I went spinning, I went swimming, I did everything that I could,” she says.

“I was drained and I got no schoolwork done as I was putting it all into that [rehab]. You can’t rush it but at the time I wasn’t listening to what Mom and Dad were telling me.

“Even at the start of that week, I was telling everybody I was going to be there because I wanted to believe that.” Ultimately, she had to accept that rest was required but, with the injury of such a nature that it was difficult to have a clear time-frame of recovery. While Fiona’s name was in the programme for the Dublin game, by that stage her father Fergus had been informed that she was no longer part of the panel and another player was called up instead.

Fearing that her colleagues might think she had walked away – especially as other injured players remained with the squad – she sent a message to the social media groups she shared with them.

“I said I’d write my own text and put it straight in to the girls, so there’d be no confusion about what way I left,” she says.

“I received so much feedback – girls contacted me privately and it was great to see that they were there for me at the time.”

Disappointed with the treatment of Fiona, her parents Fergus and Mary sought a meeting with members of the Cork Camogie executive on April 19, at which they were assured that the matter would be investigated. Having not heard anything in the wake of that, he followed up in May with an email to Cork Camogie as well as contacting the Camogie Association.

On June 12, Fergus received a reply from Cork Camogie that refuted in the strongest terms any notion that Fiona had been treated unfairly, pointing out that deciding whether or not to carry an injured player is entirely up to management. This email also acknowledged that €60 paid by Fiona at the start of the year for gear she never received would be returned to her.

While Fiona accepts that she wasn’t able to play, she would have been happy to have carried out any other role to stay part of the group.

“I would have taken it straightaway,” she says.

“I never shut any of those doors, I’d hate to have thought I’d be a hindrance to them. I’ve never heard of a panel not wanting to carry – not even carry, but injuries happen and I would have thought it was very rare that, if you were injured, you were gone.”

In the wake of being left off the panel, Fiona was also removed from the social media groups. In a message seen by The Echo, another player contacted Fiona, apologising for having to do so, having been asked to do so by management.

Fergus and Mary Twohig raised this issue with Cork Camogie too, maintaining that it was a friends’ group for chat rather than discussing team business. In the June 12 email – signed by a member of the Cork Camogie executive – it was stated in bold letters that “that was a Cork minor WhatsApp group”.

However, this directly contradicts the Camogie Association’s social media policy. The first section of those guidelines say that “the use of social media platforms and stand-alone apps such as WhatsApp and Messenger should not be used for official Camogie unit-related communications (training, events, etc)”.

Fitness is slowly returning for Fiona, who sought refuge with four-legged friends during what was a tough time.

“Horses were always a big thing with me,” she says.

“A couple of times, I did ride a horse even though it was absolutely not what I should have been doing with my back.

“But I felt very alone at the time and I’d turn around to anybody and say my mental health is also important and that was an escape for me, physically for myself.” And the future as regards camogie?

“After 2021, I would have felt that, ‘I have a chance here, I could make something for myself,’” she says.

“I always had the target of senior. I’m pretty black and white – I always want to be the best that I can and if I’m not good enough, I’d prefer that you tell me straight off.

“In this moment in time, I’ve no aspirations with Cork camogie ever again, because of what happened.

“If I end up playing with Cork again, it’s just because I love the game. I would probably like to overcome what happened me and maybe show an element of proving myself to some people of what I can do.”

Third parties, unrelated to the Twohig family, have confirmed to The Echo that they raised complaints with Cork Camogie. When contacted to ask if this was the case and if the investigation launched after the meeting with Fiona’s parents had concluded, a member of the Cork Camogie executive said on July 3 that the query had been forwarded to Croke Park as it related to an under-age player and no comment could be made until guidance was given.

When contacted, Cork minor manager Jerry Wallace declined to comment.