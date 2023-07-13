Troy O'Mahony is a very busy man involved in two major sports as an administrator

WHOEVER said if you want something done, ask a busy man must have been thinking of Troy O'Mahony.

When you are secretary of Cork City and County Harriers Association and also have the same role within the Blue Demons Basketball Club, you must have a great work ethic to fill both roles.

Troy O’Mahony is the man who just loves both jobs as he explained how he got involved with the sport of draghunting.

“My grandfather Johnny O’Mahony was one of the leading lights of the sport with his club Northern Hunt but through my friend Pat O’Mahony I joined Northern United in 2008," Troy O'Mahony said.

The first hound that came into Troy’s care was a hound called Get Smart who was later sold on to Dan O’Connor in Kerry and ended up winning the Kenmare draghunt two years later.

Moving to join Mayfield following the disbanding of Northern United in 2010 brought more success for O’Mahony.

“I had a pup called Off the Rails who the Puppy International in 2012 and then won the Senior equivalent the following season.”

In 2013 Troy produced another major coup when winning the All-Ireland Puppy draghunt with Ava’s Boy.

The winning streak dried up to this season as he and daughter Ava have a promising young hound in Hannah Banana.

27th January 2018.......Blue Demons coach Troy O'Mahony and Shane Coughlan after defeating Leixlip Zalgiris in the Hula Hoops NICC mens national cup final at the Basketaball Arena , Tallaght on Saturday.

“Some people called my dad Johnny Banana so Ava my daughter named our new pup Hannah Banana and she can be very useful on her best day.”

Troy then took up a position in the executive committee of the Cork City and County Harriers association in 2016 and filled the position of secretary in 2019 where is now in the hot seat for four years taking over from the outstanding Marie Keating.

“When I took the job it was very demanding trying to fill the shoes of Marie but look I have got into it and have always tried to do the job in a fair and rightful manner.”

On another note O’Mahony believes the contribution of clubs is vital to the sport's survival.

“We cannot think with the number of clubs we have lost as I think we have got to deal with what we have presently as members are not being replaced and getting young people involved is a near impossibility but I suppose we have got to keep trying.”

Fast forward and Troy’s involvement with Blue Demons basketball as secretary is another demanding job with the money that has to be generated on an annual basis to compete at the top tier of the sport.

The basketball hunger for Troy began in the eighties when attending Blarney Street School and under coaches Tony Hurley and Brother Ryan he moved from there to joining Blue Demons in Sunday's Well.

The love for coaching was evident in Troy’s early days at the club where at the age of 21 he was at the helm of the Division 1 team that were competing at local level.

Administration was always a love for O’Mahony as he was juvenile secretary from 2002-2006 and he duly took over the reins from the charismatic Jim Dineen.

In June 2019 Demons withdrew from the Men’s Super League after they failed to secure enough talent for the new campaign and with Troy also stepping down he was instrumental in getting the club back to playing at National level on his return.

“Basketball clubs are run like a business as the financial side is crucial and when you are secretary it is seven days weekly either on the phone or planning something regarding the Super League team.”

In the present off season Troy continues to work with organising coaches for the next campaign as well as other duties like making sure the club’s sponsors are in place for the coming campaign.

When Demons won the Men’s Division One on the their return for the 2021/2002 season it was all about getting ready for last season that saw them almost win the Men’s Super League before failing at the semi-final stage to the eventual winners Ballincollig.

27th January 2018.......Blue Demons coach Troy O'Mahony his wife Jennifer and daughter Ava after defeating Leixlip Zalgiris in the Hula Hoops NICC mens national cup final at the Basketaball Arena , Tallaght on Saturday.

“When we got competing in the Super League my philosophy was getting the juvenile and Senior clubs working well with one another and to be fair at the moment we are very much singing from the same hymn sheet.”

When you have the demands of being a secretary of the oldest outdoor sport in Cork and involved in the same capacity with most popular indoor sport the cooperation of family is crucial.

“My wife Jennifer along with many other family members in Demons help on match day and with my daughter Ava crazy for both sports all is well on the family front.”