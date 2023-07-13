No rest for the champions as Ballincollig and Adrian O'Sullivan are back in pre-season mode

REST days are at a premium for one of Cork’s premier basketball stars, Adrian O’Sullivan.

The talented guard is preparing diligently for another highly-anticipated season of Super League basketball with his boyhood club, Ballincollig.

With a potential national team call up and a spike in business with his new personal training service, the 29 year-old is juggling his many commitments as he retakes the court to prepare for a challenging title defence.

Those aspirations of retaining the trophy have received a boost by way of the south-side club’s new home at the MTU Arena where they’re set to play all of their home games this season.

“MTU will be of huge benefit across a lot of levels to our club.

Insuremyvan.ie Mens Superleague- Emporium Cork Basketball vs St Vincents at the new MTU Arena on Saturday 11th March 2023. Adrian O'Sullivan in action for Emporium Cork Basketball in the new arena at MTU. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The small taste of the community feel we got in there from last season was a great boost for our group but also for Ballincollig as a whole.

“It will bring that extra sense of professionalism to each individual being able to play in a state of the art facility and having that on our doorstep is a massive step in the right direction for our young club.” Sessions have already begun for the Super League holders who will have a different look following a few departures, most notably their best on-ball defender, Dylan Corkery.

“A lot of work will be put in making some changes and gelling the new guys together to give us the best opportunity to fight for silverware.

“This season will bring a new dynamic with two Americans now allowed on the floor for each team at one time, so I expect the league to be very talented if last year was anything to go by.” O’Sullivan enjoyed a number of fruitful seasons overseas, making an impact on British, German and Spanish soil after many successful years with UCC Demons.

Last year’s third-leading scorer for Emporium Cork Basketball on their run to a Super League title has maintained his professional training regimen, carrying it over to the rest of the group as they face into a traditionally early start to preseason.

“The next few weeks will be all about getting back up and running as individuals and, in the later weeks, coming together as a group.

“Spending more time lifting weights and returning to game shape and sharpness is what July and August are all about.” An ever-growing workload for O’Sullivan at More&Co has attracted the attention of many across social media, with the personal trainer’s new business venture seeing a hike in popularity over the summer months.

“When I came back from playing in Spain, I finally bit the bullet and slowly built my own business with the help of Shane Marshall at More&Co in Frankfield.

“I suppose it comes back to just wanting to give back.

“When I was young, there wasn’t a whole lot known about strength and conditioning along with nutrition and generally how to improve performance off of the basketball court.” Many athletes seeking athletic development in order to gain an edge for the upcoming season have got in touch with the Super League star.

Scott Hannigan, UCC Demons looking to shoot under pressure from Adrian O'Sullivan, Emporium Cork Ballincollig in their semi-final Super League match at the Mardyke Arena, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Clients range from younger underage players involved with Ballincollig’s youth teams right through to athletes who are playing at the highest levels both at home and overseas.

“I pride myself on being able to give young athletes a platform where they can grow their game in many ways, regardless of their chosen sport.

“I feel like it’s an area that can be tapped into a bit more and the goal is to do that in order to bring the best out of our athletes.”