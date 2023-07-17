Leevale duo Mark Walsh and Lizzie Lee win the Sterling 5km in fine style

THE name of the promoting company may have changed from Novartis to Sterling, but the 5km circuit at Ringaskiddy remains the same as it has been since this race began under the auspices of the Cork BHAA back in 1998.

On that August night there was a total of 140 finishers, this year that number doubled to over 300 with Leevale duo Mark Walsh and Lizzie Lee leading them home.

Although containing a number of small inclines, the course has seen some impressive times over the 25 years with the course records standing to Hiko Tonosa at 14:31 from 2019 and 16:35 to Laura Crowe from 2013.

Walsh, winner of the BHAA Musgrave 5km three weeks before and also successful the previous Friday over five miles at Millstreet, again waited until the closing stages to make his winning move to cross the line in a time of 15:43.

“At around 3km there were three of us and after that I put the foot down and didn’t look back,” said the winner, who was representing the Dept of Education.

“At 4km I kind of knew I was safe and then it was just a matter of getting up the hill at the finish. I’ve never ran the race before, it’s not one where you look for a time but one where you look for a race, and that’s what it was.

"A lot of good fellows have won it so it’s nice to join the list.”

First three in the Sterling 5km road race: Duncan Hartwick, third; Mark Walsh, first; Barry Twohig, second. Picture: John Walshe

Barry Twohig of Emerald Fencing took second in 15:57 with Duncan Hartwick, representing Tralee company Diomac, placing third in 15:59 and leading his team to first place in Grade A.

For Lizze Lee, it was a trip back in time as she had won this race in 2009 with a clocking of 17:34.

That was well before her international career took off which culminated in a European cross-country team medal in 2015 followed by Olympic marathon representative honours in Rio the following year.

This was the Apple employee’s 11th consecutive victory since early April and remarkably her time of 17:25 was faster than she ran in that Novartis race 14 years ago.

Hannah Steeds wasn’t too far behind her Leevale club colleague in taking second in 17:33 with another member of the club, Michelle Kenny, having another consistent run to finish third in 18:21.

Results:

Men:

1 M Walsh (Dept of Educ) 15:43; 2 B Twohig (Emerald Fencing, M40) 15:57; 3 D Hartwick (Diomac) 15:59; 4 D Coakley (Gilead Sciences) 16:16; 5 J Longan (Dept of Educ) 16:30; 6 S Twohig (Cork Co Co) 16:33.

Team: (Grade A) 1 Diomac 24; 2 UCC 38; 3 Dept of Education 40. (Grade B) 1 Dell Technologies 197; 2 Biomarin 250; 3 UCC 279. (Grade C) 1 Musgrave 128; 2 Apple 139; 3 Eli Lilly 168.

Women:

1 L Lee (Apple, F40) 17:25; 2 H Steeds (Eli Lilly) 17:33; 3 M Kenny (Dept of Educ, F40) 18:21; 4 M Moynihan (Complete Financial) 18:49; 5 V Spiteri (HSE, F35) 19:19; S Daly (Diomac, F40) 19:20.

Team: (Grade A) HSE 135; 2 Sterling 137. (Grade B) 1 Dept of Education 266; 2 UCC 282. (Grade C) 1 Avondhu MF 224; 2 CPO 372.