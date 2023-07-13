Sports on the Green bringing sports to the doors of families

CORK City Council has once again partnered with Cork ETB, Cork Sports Partnership, An Garda Siochána, FAI, GAA, and Athletics Ireland to bring the award-winning Sports on the Green to housing estates, sports clubs, and parks across the city.

Sports on the Green, now in its fourth year was developed during the height of the pandemic when sports clubs and activities were closed. It quickly became apparent that young people, particularly those in “at risk” groups, were struggling with both their physical and their mental health.

Due to its success, the programme is now a well-established fixture in the calendar. One of the reasons it was as successful, is its ability to remove several key barriers to physical activity participation for children in disadvantaged areas such as cost, transport, and time.

Sessions take place in local housing estates, and by bringing sports sessions into to the players, it removes pressure on parents to drop and collect children from external venues. While this saves parents time, it also allows young people whose families don’t have access to a car an equal opportunity to take part.

Sports development officer Gary O’Sullivan speaks about the growth of the programme and its aim for the future.

FAI coach Barbara O'Connell having some craic with Diana during the coaching session. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“Sports on the Green has proven extremely popular,” said O’Sullivan. "Since its inception, over 2,000 children have taken part, and the programme won a Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Award under the Health and Wellbeing Category in 2021.

"This year, local children will once again be joined by Ukrainian children and their parents, with many new residents taking part for the first time. Some organisations such as the Sudanese Association of Cork will be taking part for the first time.

“This year there will be six weeks of activities, where young people will take part in four consecutive days of free sports sessions all over the city. They will be given enjoyable sessions by experienced, qualified coaches who are put in place to make the sessions as enjoyable as possible for all the children.

“The programme was launched last week with sessions taking place in Clashduv Park, Togher, with the Ukrainians in the Usulines Convent, Blackrock and with the Traveller Visibility Group in Loughmahon Park, Mahon. This will be followed by sessions in Maryborough Ridge, Maryborough Hill, Gleann Na Rí in Blarney, Orchard Court Blackpool, Meelick and Kinvara Park Ballyvolane, Ashmount Mayfield, Sheridan Park Togher, The Meadows Knocknaheeny, Ballyphehane Park and more, none of which could happen without the help of parents and residents groups in these areas."

Practicing their dribbling skills are Nikita, Nikita, Makar and Anastesia watched by FAI coach Barbara O'Connell. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Dympna Murphy, Head of the Sport and Sustainability Section in Cork City Council added: "Cork City Council is delighted to be involved in activities like this, but it is a combined effort of all the agencies involved and the local community. The aim is to promote physical activity and encourage more children to get involved in sport."