Cobh Ramblers make trip north as they face Finn Harps with squad bolstered

TONIGHT, Cobh make the long trip up north, where the face Finn Harps in Ballybofey. Cobh travel with two new loan signings, Mikie Rowe from Galway United and Dean Larkin from Waterford, as well as the permanent transfer of Luke Casey from Rockmount.

The Rams head into this one in third, four points ahead of Athlone in fourth. Harps are currently down in ninth, level on points with eighth placed Longford Town, and 14 points behind Keegan’s side.

The last game between the teams took place at St Colman’s Park, as Liam Kervick’s brace capped off a brilliant Ramblers display, with Cobh picking up a 4-1 win. Finn Harps hosted the first game between the two this season, with Cobh fighting back from 2-0 down to secure a draw.

New Cobh recruits Dean Larkin and Mikie Rowe.

Finn Harps have had a tough season so far, struggling both at home and away. Their last win at Finn Park was three months ago, where they beat Treaty United 2-0.

Since then, Harps have only picked up three wins, as many as Cobh Ramblers have in their last four games.

NIGHTMARE

However, Harps have only lost at home on four occasions this season. The side from Donegal always prove tough to beat at their own ground, something Shane Keegan highlighted in his post-match interview from last Friday.

“Last time around was a nightmare in that, we went all out to get the preparation as perfect as we possibly could,” says Shane. “The board backed me by paying for a hotel overnight on the Thursday night, [and] they’ve done the same this time around. Fair play to them.

They stuck their necks out, and we were 2-0 down inside 11 minutes.

“It was just shocking; it really was shocking. Thankfully, we got the reaction we wanted at half-time, and we got a draw out of the game. We need to learn the lesson from what we did wrong last time, and make sure that doesn’t happen.

“It was 0-0 against Bray, and that’s a good result for them, it shows how hard they are to beat up there. Bray are a good side, [they] made a couple of more signings as well.

“I know they [Finn Harps] are struggling a bit, they’re down in the bottom places, but on their own patch they can be extremely difficult to beat, so it will be a tough one for us.

Jack Doherty and James O’Leary remain the only injury concerns, with the former in with a chance of returning to the bench this evening.

Jason Abbott will be unavailable, as he’s currently away on his honeymoon. Darragh O’Sullivan Connell remains suspended after his red card against Galway, while Tiernan O’Brien will also be unavailable, as he’s currently on trial with a club in England.