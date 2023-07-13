Midleton's Magpies All-Stars are stars of the show in Croke Park

While there was disappointment for the Cork senior football team against Derry in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park last Sunday week, the day was a great success for the Magpies All-Stars.

The All-Stars were set up in 2019 as part of the GAA For All initiative, providing an important sporting outlet for children with additional needs. Membership has grown in that time, with players benefiting from regular sessions at the club.

The opportunity to play at half-time during the Cork-Derry match was one that they were delighted to take, according to founder member Gillian Murphy.

“We were thrilled,” she says.

“We got a call from Ger McTavish, the GAA’s diversity and inclusion officer, about a week before the fixture.

“She asked us to play at half-time in the first quarter-final on July 2 – now, at that stage we didn’t know who had qualified through or what the fixtures would be.

“When the Cork seniors qualified and were drawn to play in the game where we would be involved, it was the icing on the cake, it was great. We were playing a team from Derry GAA For All as well, which was even more fitting.

“It was a great thrill for the players and their families to be playing in front of the Cork fans. It was brilliant.”

Experiencing the big-day feel was something the players won’t forget.

“The big days out are what the GAA is all about, really,” Gillian says.

“Getting the bus up and bringing the sandwiches, having fun with your friends and family – it’s all part of the whole experience, so we were delighted.

“We had an amazing event, it was fantastic. The players were thrilled, all the fans were clapping them when they came off.”

Magpies All-Stars players Darragh McGrath and Adam O’Keeffe wave to the crowd after their half-time game in Croke Park.

While it was not possible for everybody on the All-Stars roster to travel, those that did had a great day and it is hoped that another trip to Croke Park, perhaps on a day other than when major fixtures are played, can be arranged.

“We had a team of ten,” Gillian says, “five coaches and a parent accompanying each player, so we were kind of limited with who we could bring.

“It was a great game for both teams, really exciting. It was a great exhibition of their skills and talents that they have developed over the years since they have been coming.

“We had only ten that were allowed to come, which is fine – we understand that numbers have to be limited for big events – but we do have a large cohort of players with us, up to 30.

“Unfortunately, some of them wouldn’t be ideally suited to a big matchday due to the noise and the crowds and the vigour of the fans and so on.

“To that end, we’d be hopeful that other inclusive events could be held at Croke Park down the line, where the players and families would be comfortable – non-matchdays, during the week or something. I’m sure they’d love it.

“I did enquire earlier in the year as to whether something like that might be possible but there are a lot of scheduling clashes this year. Hopefully in 2024, something like that might happen for us.

“We do have players that are happy to take part in big events and are okay with the noise and all of that, but there are players that aren’t.”

Ultimately, inclusivity is the watchword and, as the area continues to grow in the GAA, Gillian hopes that the All-Stars will go from strength to strength.

“This was our first big event this year,” she says.

“I was also informed lately that Munster GAA will be holding an inclusive event towards the end of the season, so hopefully that’ll all work out too.

“I’m hoping to maybe ask a local club to have a joint event, a blitz or something in Midleton.

“A lot of the other clubs are still in their infancy whereas we’re more established so I’m not sure if they’d be happy to come but we’ll see.

“The idea is to get the word out and it’ll continue to grow. These types of events give the players agency, that they’re legitimate players and part of the community. It’s fantastic.

“We were so grateful to be invited.”