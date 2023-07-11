"There's a lot of potential in them" - Pat Walsh discusses Midleton's successful U14 grade

MIDLETON GAA’s U14 grade have been hugely successful so far this season, winning the P1 Hurling League and P2 Football League, before securing the P1 Championship with a win over Sarsfields last Friday.

Should the team beat Nemo Rangers in their P2 football final, they'll have won the league and championship titles in both codes.

One of their coaches – Pat Walsh, also works with the Midleton senior hurling team, and no doubt his experience has been a factor in their success.

“I’ve been with them since they were U6 or U7,” says Pat. “Alan Cahill did a lot of the training with them as well, and Donal Burke trains them too. Sean Crowley and Bernard Butler are joint managers, Sean has good experience from the GDA [Games Development Administrators]. He has a good way with the players.

“His vision is to give everyone game time and try to get as many playing at a higher level, rather than zooming in on just 15 players. The second team just lost the C3 League final in hurling against Ballincollig, so we have the two teams, which is good.

They’re a good group of young fellas, and a lot of them are probably playing the highest standard in schools,” he says. “A few of them won the Rice Cup [with CBS] as well, they won a football competition in first year of CBS as well. Last year they won the U13 hurling, and I think they’ve improved slightly this year as well, and there’s a good management team there as well.

“There’s a lot of potential in them. The goal for us to get as many of these lads playing at 17, 18, 19 and then adult hurling after.” Pat praises the structure of underage hurling in Midleton, as he believes that the big numbers Midleton GAA get is a huge boost to the club. His U14 team have had the opportunity to train alongside the U15s, something that has been a great benefit.

“We’ve big numbers in Midleton, and it’s how you work with them is the thing. There’s rugby and soccer in Midleton, and a lot of our lads would play soccer as well, so it’s just trying to get the right balance.

“Charlie McCarthy, one of our players, captained Midleton FC to the National Cup recently, the first time it was won in about 20 years, so there’s a crossover of different sports,” Pat explains. “They’re naturally good athletes.

The most pleasing thing is when they’re playing matches, and you can see the excitement in the kids, they enjoy it.

"The parents give us the opportunity to work with them and so you have to thank the parents too.

Working with a Premier Senior setup is certainly a time-consuming role, so Pat finds real enjoyment in being able to work with the U14s.

“The game has moved on at senior level, it’s like a full-time job now,” he says. “It’s hard to switch off, there’s so many different things going. Underage hurling is so off the cuff, it’s exciting, they’re developing, they don’t know it all.

“It’s actually the most enjoyable job I’ve been involved with in hurling, lads like that just want to go out and hurl and they want to learn, so that’s a very pleasing aspect of it. They’re young, they listen to us!” he laughs. “When they get older, will that happen? I’m not so sure!”