Throwback Thursday: Cork City’s Intertoto Cup run was legendary 

NINETEEN years ago this week, Cork City became the first League of Ireland side to qualify for the quarter finals of a European competition by beating NEC Nijmegen 1-0 at Turner’s Cross.

Kevin Doyle scored the only goal of the game, and that put the Rebel Army through to the third round of the Intertoto Cup with a 1-0 aggregate victory over their Dutch opponents.

It was a statement win during a summer that saw Irish football fully assert itself in Europe. Shelbourne made sure that City’s run wasn’t a once off, as they got to the Champions League play-off round later that year and they drew 0-0 in the first leg with Deportivo de La Coruña at Lansdowne Road.

One reason for City and Shelbourne’s runs was the introduction of summer football, which replaced the old system that saw the league running through the winter and finishing in late spring.

The idea behind the change was that clubs would be fitter and in the middle of their season when they started their European campaigns at the beginning of the summer, whereas other teams would be experiencing their first competitive games of the year.

City benefited almost straight away, with their exploits in the 2004 Intertoto Cup now legendary on Leeside.

Cork City's Kevin Doyle goes high to head the ball to the net for the winning goal against NEC Nijmegen in the Inter-Toto Cup second leg at Turners Cross. Picture Denis Minihane.

The game that set up the Nijmegen tie is worthy of its own novel, as the club had to play Swedish side Malmö.

They are one of the most successful teams in the Allsvenskan and they boast a European history that included a place in the 1979 European Cup final against Nottingham Forest.

The Rebel Army, who were managed by Pat Dolan, won 4-1 on aggregate. It was a huge win for a League of Ireland side, and the summer didn’t stop after the 1-0 victory at the Malmö Stadion.

City were back on the road the following week and they drew 0-0 with Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

For the return leg, the team lined out as follows: Mick Devine; Cillian Lordan, Alan Bennett, Dan Murray, Danny Murphy, Kevin Doyle, Colin O’Brien, George O’Callaghan, Liam Kearney, Neale Fenn, John O’Flynn.

Only one change was made to the XI from the first leg, with Billy Woods’ place in the forward line given to O’Flynn.

City almost had a dream start as Murphy sent in a free-kick and it seemed to hit the hand of a player in the Nijmegen wall. The referee had no interest in awarding a penalty, but the Rebel Army didn’t seem to mind. They passed the ball and controlled the pace of the game, which thrilled the 8,000 fans at Turner’s Cross.

Nijmegen could only force one real chance during this period, and that was mis-hit. Noel Spillane, writing in that Monday’s edition of The Echo describes the Dutch side as resorting ‘to fouling their opponents as they struggled to cope with Cork’s opening gambit and their passing was poor and more often than not their final ball did not reach its target.’ A chance to score fell to O’Flynn from an O’Callaghan free-kick, with just seconds left in the first half, and the striker headed wide.

Cork city's colin O'Brien is fuled by NEC Nijmegens Arjan Ebbinge during the Intertoto cup at Turners Cross yesterday.Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The pressure paid off with a long throw-in from Murphy that O’Callaghan collected. He sent it to the back post and Doyle nodded in to make it 1-0 in the 47th minute.

O’Flynn had a chance to wrap up the tie when he ran onto a through ball from Murphy, but his effort in a one on one situation was stopped by the Nijmegen goalkeeper.

Mick Devine was called into action in the 87th minute to deny Alexander Prent an equaliser that could have sent the Dutch side through on away goals.

11 July 2004; Pat Dolan, Cork City manager, celebrates at the end of the game after victory over NEC Nijmegen. Intertoto Cup, Second round, Second leg, Cork City v NEC Nijmegen, Turners Cross, Cork. Picture credit; David Maher / SPORTSFILE

When the full-time whistle went, Dolan made sure to make reference to the wider history that was made by his players.

“This is dream stuff. We have played top flight teams now from Sweden and Holland, home and away, and we haven’t conceded a goal against Nijmegen. It’s great for Irish football. I feel like I am following in the footsteps of people like Jim McLaughlin at Dundalk all those years ago,” he told The Echo.

“Today’s result is a vindication for all the hard we have put in here at Cork since I arrived and we have a real team spirit now,” he added.

City’s summer came to an end at Turner’s Cross when they needed to score two goals to knock out French side Nante. Doyle pulled one back in just the sixth minute, and Grégory Pujol equalised in the second half. The game finished 1-1 and City were out of Europe, having lost 4-2 on aggregate. Despite this, the general feeling was of celebration instead of disappointment given the history the club made by reaching the quarter finals of a European competition.