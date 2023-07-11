Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 07:10

Douglas hang on to beat Na Piarsaigh in Seandun Junior Hurling league division two final

Douglas, Seandún Junior Hurling League Division 2 Champions 2023

John Leonard

Douglas 0-16

Na Piarsaigh 1-12

DOUGLAS were crowned AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Junior Hurling League Division 2 champions as they defeated Na Piarsaigh in the decider at Ballinlough.

While Douglas were on top for lengthy stages in the opening half, they had to withstand a second half rally by the Fair Hill side, whose only goal midway through the second half brought them within touching distance of Douglas. 

This set the scene for a dramatic finale as Max McGrath got the winning point for Douglas with time almost up.

Brian Maher pointed a 65 for Douglas in the opening minute, before Eric Dorgan replied with a point from play for Na Piarsaigh.

With the wind at their backs for the opening half, Douglas opened up a six-point gap, but this deficit was reduced to three points as Conor Bowen pointed two frees for Na Piarsaigh. 

Paul Murphy also added a point from play for the Fair Hill side.

Paul Clarke pointed from play for Douglas, but Kevin O’Meara replied with a free for Na Piarsaigh.

Pat Tobin is the Douglas winning captain
The Fair Hill side were back on the defensive as Eoin O’Sullivan got three points for Douglas and Chris O’Keeffe added his second point. Na Piarsaigh responded when Paul Murphy pointed from play and O’Meara converted his second free.

This left the half-time scoreline reading 0-12 to 0-7 in favour of Douglas.

O’Meara and Maher traded pointed frees in the opening minutes of the second half. 

Aaron Lehane and Dorgan tagged on unanswered points for the Fair Hill side, before Eoin O’Sullivan scored his fourth point for Douglas.

Na Piarsaigh moved within a point of Douglas in the 42nd minute when Lehane drilled home the game’s only goal, from the edge of the square, following a long range free by Shane Bowen to set the scene for a dramatic finish.

Scorers for Douglas: E O’Sullivan 0-4; B Maher 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 65); R Murphy 0-3; C O’Keeffe 0-2; C McSweeney, P Clarke, M McGrath, B Lee 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: A Lehane 1-1; P Murphy 0-4; K O’Meara 0-3f, C Bowen 0-2f, E Dorgan 0-2.

Douglas: P O’Sullivan; S O’Rourke, P Tobin, J Barry; M McGrath, M O’Callaghan, D Murphy; C O’Keeffe, E O’Sullivan; B Maher, R Murphy, S O’Sullivan; C McSweeney, P Clarke, J Moylan.

Subs: B Lee for Moylan (h/t), J Burke for McSweeney (39), C Molloy for Barry (41), A Tanbi for S O’Sullivan (56).

Na Piarsaigh: A O’Sullivan; D Bowen, D Burke D Roche; D McNally, C Bowen, S Bowen; K Sheehan, C Long; E Dorgan, K O’Meara, A Lehane; S O’Mahony, P Murphy, C Higgins.

Subs: D Spillane for Higgins (40), W Cronin for O’Meara (52).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).

