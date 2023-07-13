Who would want to be an inter-county manger in the modern game and world?

WHO would want to be an inter-county manager in the modern age of hurling, as the slightest tactical error is likely to be ripped to shreds on TV and online, with the blame for defeats landing squarely on your burdened shoulders?

Cork manager Pat Ryan would have probably felt such heat after the Rebels defeat to Clare in the Munster Championship round robin clash in Ennis, while Tipperary’s Liam Cahill certainly would have felt the sting of criticism in the aftermath of his side’s quarter-final exit to Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

Quite simply, it is difficult to come out with credit when your team exits.

Small margins are always going to make the difference between success and failure in the white hot heat of All-Ireland semi-finals fare at Croke Park, and with that in mind there is no escaping the fact that the two managers who made big tactical errors last weekend saw their respective campaigns come to a close.

Referee Colm Lyons and Clare manager Brian Lohan

Galway looked to have All-Ireland champions Limerick completely rattled in the first half of their semi-final last Saturday, with them leading by six points and looking the better side after 25 minutes.

The Galway manager Henry Shefflin then seemed to panic, and dropped one of his two-man full forward line deeper.

We can assume it was to try and win the middle eight battle, but all it did was free up the likes of Barry Nash to stroll up the pitch without a glove being laid on them, which relieved the pressure they were under.

It was a fatal error. After Shefflin’s inexplicable tactical switch Limerick tore into the game and Galway duly collapsed, with John Kiely’s men outscoring the Tribesmen by 1-18 to 0-6 from the 25th minute onwards.

The ten-time All-Ireland winner’s error was such a poor one that it is now difficult to see him remain at the Galway helm for next year.

In the second semi-final on Sunday, Brian Lohan deployed a sweeper against Kilkenny which had the effect of starving his forward line of supply, as it meant most of the ball that was played in was being gobbled up by the dogged and hungry Kilkenny rearguard.

And to compound the error of playing a sweeper, Clare persisted with leaving Seadna Morey in the free role.

Morey is a quality man marker, but he is not suited to the role of playmaking sweeper.

They were far better when they dispensed with the tactic in the second half, outscoring Kilkenny by 0-9 to 0-3 in the opening twenty minutes of the second half, and looked likely winners until Rory Hayes was pickpocketed by Billy Ryan for Eoin Cody’s crucial 55th minute goal, which gave Kilkenny some badly needed oxygen and put them two in front. Derek Lyng’s side were never to trail again.

Kilkenny, once more, showed how it is possible to limit the influence of Tony Kelly. Clare are far from the one-man team they appeared to be a few years ago.

Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan have become more influential, while Mark Rodgers, Ryan Taylor, David Fitzgerald and Aidan McCarthy have helped spread the scoring load this year, but Kelly remains the beating heart of this Clare team.

Kelly only landed one point from play in the semi-final against the Cats on Sunday, after he had been held completely scoreless from play by the same opposition at the same stage last year, although he did land four placed balls that day.

Limerick manager John Kiely and Galway manager Henry Shefflin after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin.

Compare that to the 1-4 that Kelly got from play against Cork, with a penalty added for good measure, and the 3-4 he registered against Dublin. You simply have to man mark the Ballyea maestro, with a recognised and speedy man marker.

It’s a complete no-brainer when you face Clare, and it is certainly a lesson that the Cork hurling management team will have learned for next year.

When you win, any errors on the line tend to get forgotten quickly. Limerick are now on the cusp of an historic four-in-a-row, and it is difficult to remember many major tactical blunders by John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk.

They will lose at some stage, even if it is not this year, and when that does occur we might be able to give them a black mark or two, but until that happens the Limerick management set-up remain the yardstick that the other management teams must aim at.