Cork Masters Swimming Club strike gold at the European Masters Games in Finland

A Cork Masters team of eight swimmers attending the European Masters Games in Tampere Finland last week, took home an incredible 21 individual medals which included 12 gold medals and setting three new Irish Masters individual swim records at the meet.

The fifth European Masters Games attracts athletes over 29 disciplines with over 5,000 attending the various disciplines.

Tampere in Finland is the third largest city in the country roughly the size of Cork and an exciting venue to travel to.

CMSC have now followed on from their success at the UK Masters swim Championships with another outstanding participation.

Yet again Paul Laffan and Chris Kelleher lead the way with Paul winning five events, the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50 m and 100m butterfly and 50m back while setting two new Irish records in the butterfly events.

The CMSC team in Finland

Chris took home four gold winning his three breaststroke events 50m, 100m, 200m and the 100 free whilst setting an new Irish record in the 200m breaststroke.

Not to be outdone Catherine Costigan, Aoife Sexton and Elaine Whyte also brought home a great medal haul.

Catherine took two Gold in the 800m freestyle and 200 backstroke whilst picking up a bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Aoife picked up three silver medals in the 100m and 200m backstroke and 100n butterfly whilst Elaine took gold in the 50m backstroke and silver in the 100m backstroke.

Jerry Riordan ‘bagged’ three medals in his races with silver in 50m breaststroke, bronze in the 50 free and 100 fly against tough competition.

Also competing for the club were Orla O’Mahony who swam personal bests in all her races while Jane Jolly who normally brings home the gold for CMSC was hampered by a heavy cold unfortunately during the event.

Jane along with some of team lined up in relays with other swimmers at the event to win another four gold medals – two of them under the banner Munster Mermaids!

All these great results were achieved in an international standard 50m swimming pool, in fact the venue had two 50m pools and a 25m pool – so it should be noted that most of the CMSC training is in the Bishopstown and Douglas Leisureworld 25m pools here in Cork as there is no 50m pool.

CMSC arranged occasional sessions in the University Limerick to at least practice in a 50m pool, so all these swims are outstanding when one considers the lack of facilities here.

Founded in 1979 CMSC and have competed abroad since 1985 and as shown at these games the influx of new swimmers has re-generated the club and its success is typified by this event.

The club members – not standing at over 70 - also promote and take part in open water swimming in the Cork region.

Many swam in the recent Lee Swim which was a great success on the day.