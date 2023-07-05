Anna Caplice on why more retired players should move into coaching roles

MANY athletes will be familiar with the feeling of uncertainty as they approach the end of their sporting careers.

The window of opportunity for performing sport at elite level can be so small and, although many players would like the journey to last forever, it has to come to an end at some stage.

A good idea for athletes whose days are numbered in their game is to start dipping their toes into the next stage of their career. Building a network and experience through sporting connections is a great start. Using the platform they have earned through their sporting achievements to launch their new career can be key to some new success.

Up until now, professional sports across the world have belonged mostly to men. This means that when the focus on the next part of their career takes precedence there’s an outflow of new pundits, commentators, referees, consultants, etc. Roles where their extensive knowledge from their playing days is needed and valued.

The same is more difficult to achieve in the women’s game as the elite players haven’t traditionally been full-time professionals. Meaning that when their playing days are over they go back to the career that they’ve been balancing on the other side.

So with full-time professionalism growing in women’s sports, I look forward to the rise in their skills and knowledge being kept more and more within the game when they decide to retire from playing.

There’s one role available to retiring players that I believe is more important than any. The coach.

When players think about bidding farewell to that dressing room feeling and team environment, one place they can continue to find it forever is within the role of the coach.

However, you may not get your weekends back. Something that players look forward to regaining when the boots are hung.

Imagine combining all the best parts of all the coaches you’ve ever had. Mixing it all together with your own passion and love for the game and then getting to share that with young players.

I would actually suggest that players don’t leave diving into coaching until they’ve finished playing. In fact, I would actively encourage players to get involved in coaching quite early in their playing days. They say the best way to learn is to teach. Correct. Also, the best way to hold yourself accountable is to hold those standards for others. If you’re dishing out punishments during the week for players who miss their tackles, you will be certain to make yours when your own game day comes around.

They are the two sides of the same coin. Young players benefit from the knowledge of an active player. And the senior player benefits from high standards and accountability for themselves. It might also give senior players more understanding of their own coaches that they have had.

INFLUENTIAL

Coaches can be some of the most influential people in players’ lives, be they young or old. But it’s not an easy job. There are many various coaching styles and philosophies that can be applied in different ways. And depending on the players in the group, one size probably won’t fit all.

Scrum coach John Fogarty with front-row props Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

How do coaches find the best connection with their players? How does a coach find the balance between players who are content and players who are competing for a limited number of jerseys? How do you demand standards without getting mad? How do you get mad without losing players’ trust?

How do you give praise without mollycoddling? How do you nurture players yet push player autonomy? How do you create high standards while still allowing a safe space to make mistakes? How do you celebrate the wins while still remaining focused on the task?

The answers to these questions will all depend on the experience of the players both as a group and individually. But for a coach to nail this environment and still get results, that’s the magic formula.

A good coach will also manage their team of assistants really well. Could you be a world-class coach without being good at any of the above? Maybe. If you could delegate and empower your team of coaches to achieve it then why not?

A coach will have hundreds, maybe thousands, of players to manage throughout their career.

Whereas players could probably name every coach they’ve ever had.

The impact a coach can have can last forever.

Thinking of the family and friends of Munster Rugby staff member, elite performance development manager and coach Greig Oliver who tragically passed away recently following a paragliding accident in Cape Town.

Greig was in South Africa supporting his son who is playing in the U20s Rugby World Cup. Tributes poured in for the former Scotland international who has been remembered for being a wonderful colleague, coach and person.