Cork GAA: Gaelic football rule changes might case more harm than good

IN the wake of the Cork footballers' defeat to Derry in last Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final the game of football has found itself in the dock, with many observers expressing their disillusionment with the modern version of the sport.

A flavour of the comments posted on forums post-match include: “That match last Sunday has put me off ever going to a football match again”, “If GAA football continues with the Cork/Derry drudgery the only ones left in the stadium will be umpires and linesmen” and “The Derry style of football is just awful to watch and other counties will copy them if they should win an All-Ireland”.

The criticism is understandable but somewhat over the top. You get poor games in every sport. Most sports fans will be able to recall a bucket load of soccer stinkers where they thought “well, that’s 90 minutes I will never get back”, and who will ever forget, or should that be remember, the Lions tour to South Africa two years ago.

THRILLING

Anyone who attended Cork’s 1-17 to 1-19 win over Louth in Navan in May would have seen a thrilling game played by two sides who set up by getting everyone behind the ball, yet both sides still combined for 38 scores over the 70 minutes. Even games where both teams set up defensively can produce entertainment. Accepted, the Cork v Derry game was not one of these.

There were mitigating factors at play in that game. The pressure of playing a high-profile knockout game in Croke Park, the fact that Cork were out for the third week in a row, the near empty stadium given that the Dublin fans were never likely to head in early for the ‘opener’. These all contributed to the atmosphere and how the game transpired.

But, in saying that, one wonders are there ways that football can help itself?

The first thing that has to be considered when thinking up ways to improve the game is to ensure that you do not come up with unintended consequences.

For instance, the idea of forcing a player that has received a handpass to have to kick it sounds great. That would make it illegal for a team to perform two hand passes in a row, but you would probably then end up making it easier for swarm tackling to shut teams down. It would make it harder for attacking teams to move the ball quickly in traffic.

Arguably the biggest eyesore in football right now is seeing everybody, literally every player, in one half of the field at the one time. The sight of Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch operating past the halfway line is fine, as ultimately keepers are just another player on the team, but it adds to the congestion.

The only bit of excitement occurs when there are turnovers, as teams get to try and move the ball at pace and tag on a score before their opposition can set up their defensive structure. Derry were particularly good at this last Sunday, as four of the six points that they registered inside the opening 24 minutes originated from Cork turnovers.

Brian O'Driscoll in action against Conor Doherty and Paul Cassidy at Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

How do you stop this mass congestion? The only feasible way is to attach electric belts to the forwards and administer electric shocks to any of them who wander past the halfway line. You would find out who wants it most then!

Limiting the number of players who can retreat back into their own half is an obvious solution to the congestion issue, but how are officials meant to police that? Even if you had a system where certain players were not allowed to cross a certain threshold of the pitch, it would be extremely difficult to marshal in reality.

Imagine a full-forward not being allowed to drop back, for instance, but mid-game he is moved to a different position. How would refs be expected to keep track of such switches?

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan recently floated the idea of forcing teams to be in the traditional 3-3-2-3-3 formation at kick-outs which would go some way to limiting the congestion, but again it would be difficult to police without having extra officials on board. It is definitely worth exploring though.

Ultimately, there is no quick fix. The horse has bolted when it comes to how the game is played. We will never again witness players just standing in their positions and fighting their markers.

Instead, teams will just have to learn to move the ball quicker and be more clinical when working plays through crowded defences.