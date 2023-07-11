The Longshot: Power play can work in Scotland

WE have the Scottish Open this weekend the usual warm-up event for the Open itself, which will take place at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake on the Wirral this year.

The Scottish Open will feature a far stronger field than that was at the just completed John Deere Classic.

That was won by Austrian Sepp Straka, who flirted with a 59 on the final day and finished five shots ahead of our selection Denny McCarthy, (Waterford’s Seamus Power a further shot behind).

The world number two Jon Rahm, and LIV Tour players Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka are the only players in the top-12 of the Official World Rankings not in the field this week.

Rory McIlroy (on a streak of five straight top-10 finishes) and Scottie Scheffler lead the way in terms of the big draws, with the Down man at 7/1, just behind the Texan on 13/2 to prevail at the Renaissance Club, located on the Firth of Forth, a few miles from Edinburgh.

The latter looks far too short after missing the cut at the same venue last summer.

Big names like Patrick Cantlay (12/1), Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will all tee it up in Scotland this week too.

Schauffele (14/1) held his own in tough conditions last year to prevail in a busy leaderboard.

The 2021 and 2020 winners were decent longshots: Min Woo Lee coming in at over 300/1 two years ago and - Aaron Rai arriving in the winners’ tent at 100/1 a year before that.

Lee (35/1) has flirted near the top of leaderboards at some of the biggest events this year, notably at The Players Championship and again at the US Open, where he finished in the top five.

Min Woo Lee putts to win the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in 2021.

Rickie Fowler is fresh off his playoff win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and a decent major showing in LA. He had a chance to earn one of the final Open Championship spots a year ago at this event but shot a final-round 75 to tumble down the leaderboard. He did win the 2015 edition when it was played at Gullane Golf Club however, a rare win from someone hailing from across the Atlantic.

Tommy Fleetwood (18/1) has two top-four finishes in his past three appearances and has good form as he continues to chase a first win on the PGA Tour.

Profits could have soared if idea had got off the ground

META/Facebook launched their rival to Twitter last week and called it Threads, even though EU rules mean it isn’t available here yet.

Twitter owner Elon Musk immediately threatened to sue the rival social media giant over its new app, alleging the company has infringed on Twitter’s “intellectual property rights”.

This came hot on the heels of challenging Meta boss Mark Zuckerburg to an MMA contest.

It’s usually wise to ignore almost every statement coming from the South African billionaire’s direction. Being able to accumulate obscene sums of money (and lose vast sums of it more recently) is no guarantee the vast majority of your public utterances won’t be cringeworthy.

Musk’s concerns about the new app centre on its potential ability to disrupt Twitter’s hegemony in the social media ecosystem: it amassed 70 million uses in its first 48 hours. The whole thing reminded me of my own ventures in attempting to disrupt the interactive information industry.

About a decade and a half ago, I was sitting down with my portfolio manager when he suggested I should invest in social media, telling me that platforms that allowed participants to express themselves in 140 characters or fewer was the future.

I was as new to the abridged communication game as I was to the world of shrewd investments, but my gut instinct was that the world would not take to this new enterprise he called Twitter.

It wasn’t that I was suspicious of endeavours where people attempted to get their ideas across in as few words as possible, in fact it was precisely because I favoured another medium to do this on that I chose not to invest in the company now worth billions.

“Would you like your opinions to be immediately swallowed by the vastness of the world wide web?” I asked him, “Or would you like to see them blaze across the sky?” My investor friend blinked a bit in the ensuing silence.

“You are not actually trying to convince me that skywriting is the next leap forward in communications rather than a user-friendly website where content can be generated millions of times a minute.” “Skywriting, Schmiwriting!” I shouted back. “That stuff disappears in a puff of smoke and is probably much harder to calibrate than you’d think. I’m talking about banners being pulled by planes!”

“That may be the most boneheaded idea I’ve ever heard while sitting behind this desk, but because I can see how enthused you are about this I’m going to let you try to convince me how this might just work... Wouldn’t it be a very expensive way to get your point across?”

“At first, yes, we’ll have to hire a raft of private planes to carry the messages. But once people start seeing celebrities doing it they’ll all want to get in on the act.”

“But the expense?”

“Well, eventually we’ll roll it out to commercial airliners and cargo carriers. There’s 300,000 flights taking off every day across the world and attaching a banner to each one will cost perhaps €5. Of which €4 goes directly into our...” I pointed at my pockets.

“But won’t people find it hard to see banners on planes that fly so high...”

“Sponsored binoculars! That’s where we’re going to make some serious side money.

“Companies will want to hand out binoculars with their logos on them and when they go to buy them from the manufacturers, who do they find has cornered the binocular market?” “Us.” My investor’s eyes, if we had been in a cartoon, would by now have turned into dollar symbols.

“How very ‘far-sighted’ of you,” he joked, to my immense displeasure.

“And best of all, libel law jurisdiction runs out above 20,000 feet.” He said he had some contacts in the aviation racket, so he agreed to start on that side of the business while I bought the binoculars.

And after that meeting I never saw him again, even after I also invested in a telescope. Rumours were that he took our seed money and invested it in the original venture he suggested, but when Twitter shares took a nosedive a few years I couldn’t help noticing festooned aircraft began taking to the skies above sporting events. I’m pretty sure he owes me a significant amount of money, but if I can’t prove that, I know the next time I see him I owe him a headlock.

French test in final for U20s

IRELAND booked their place in the World Rugby U20 Championship final with pre-tournament favourites France, who are seeking to win this tournament three times in a row.

The men in green tore into hosts South Africa in the second half of their semi clash on Sunday and should give the French a serious contest in the decider. Ireland put up with some early pressure before turning the screw after half-time. France brushed aside England, who drew with Ireland earlier in the competition.

The South Africa match was played in the fittingly named Athlone Stadium. There are no odds yet on the final but should be by Friday.

Gillane to be hurler of year

AARON Gillane is now 4/7 favourite to be named as hurler of the year for the first time after he snagged two goals against Galway on Saturday.

Not bad for a player who was told not to come on the team holiday earlier in the year.

Eoin Cody is the 7/2 second favourite as Kilkenny set up a repeat of the 2022 final with the Shannonsiders after beating Clare in their semi-final.

Just Stop Royal protest

BREATHLESSLY reported in the British press was the attempted breaking of protocol when tennis legend Roger Federer almost placed his palm on a woman’s lower back when greeting her.

She managed to block him just in time, thus avoiding immediately turning to dust at his slightest caress, much to the delight off watching commoners.

The Swiss ace’s backhand is still as dangerous as ever.

The Bet

SHANE Lowry will play his first Scottish Open since 2016 and as a bit of a links specialist (who can forget his Irish Open win in the wind!) he is as low as 33/1.

Seamus Power was in decent form at the John Deere and should also thrive in the conditions, so 110/1 on him looks a decent price.