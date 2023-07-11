Tony Considine on hurling: Clare paid price for bad calls but Kilkenny showed what they're made of

WHAT a weekend in Croke Park!

We have wonderful supporters in the GAA. It is something we should be really proud of. Over 100,000 in attendance at the semi-finals.

What atmosphere and great craic. No one out of order here, and you would have to say, the same goes for players and management of all four teams.

However, we had a bad performance from a referee in the Clare-Kilkenny game, making very bad calls at vital times. Playing the advantage and then not allowing it. It causes confusion and it's not fair on any team to put your life on hold, get to an All-Ireland semi-final, and then get a referee making very wrong decisions at crucial times in the game...

Will he be pulled in over this? Or will the GAA overlook it?

I'm sure Brian Lohan and his management team must have his fill of poor refereeing decisions by now, especially after what happened in the Munster final and now the same again in an All-Ireland semi-final. It can't be easy at this stage.

I'm sure when the referee looks back on this, as most of them do, he will see what I'm saying.

It is a pity to start a column like this. But facts are facts, and after a great and thrilling semi-final between Clare and Kilkenny, with play swinging from end to end, both teams had their purple patches.

Kilkenny dominated the first half with Clare hanging in there, but just about, conceding a lot of frees and as we all know, no matter what distance TJ Reid never seems to miss. And with Eoin Cody causing problems for the Clare defence, Adrian Mullen getting on a lot of ball and Mikey Butler wrapping up Tony Kelly, Clare were lucky to be only five points down at half-time.

Eoin Cody of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his goal against Clare at Croke Park. Picture: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Fair play to Brian Lohan and his management team, they changed their tactics, pushing up on Kilkenny and forgetting about their sweeper system. They went more direct. Peter Duggan had his best game in a long time, causing all sorts of problems for the Kilkenny defence, with his height and strength and ball-winning ability.

Shane O'Donnell came to life as well and Mark Rodgers the same. Ian Galvin was introduced at half-time and momentum had really swung Clare's way and they were well on top all over the field with David McInerney thundering into the game as well.

DANGER

Then, of course, came an error between the goalkeeper Quilligan, who should have cleared the ball down the field instead of going short, and Rory Hayes. When you don't get it out of the danger area against Kilkenny, they will take advantage, and a brilliant layoff by TJ to Eoin Cody saw the back of the net shake.

Kilkenny in the driving seat again, completely against the run of play. It took Clare a while to recover from that, but recover they did. Again Shane O'Donnell and especially Peter Duggan fought like tigers to bring Clare back into it, as did Mark Rodgers.

Yet some of the old soldiers for Kilkenny worked the referee again, namely, Walter Walsh and Richie Hogan, and got crucial frees to keep Kilkenny ahead. That is experience of course and Kilkenny have plenty of that.

One man they really have to thank is one of the best goalkeepers I have ever seen play the game, Eoin Murphy; a brilliant save from Peter Duggan's snapshot, saved the day for Kilkenny.

They march on to a final once more. Nothing much changes. They are a very hard-working team. They never give up... It's in their DNA.

The Limerick-Galway game didn't produce the same excitement on Saturday evening, unless of course, you are from Limerick.

Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick and Pádraic Mannion of Galway watch the flight of the sliotar. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

And there were a lot of them in Croke Park. They outnumbered Galway three or four to one, and why wouldn't they? Going for four All-Irelands in a row.

Galway had them worried for the first 30 minutes with some very direct hurling and putting pressure on Limerick all over the field. For some unknown reason, they changed tactics completely. Whether it was from Henry Shelfflin or not, it was definitely the wrong thing as Limerick completely overpowered them in the second half.

This game was well over before the end. Great achievement by Limerick going for four in a row.