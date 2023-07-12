Maria White following in family tradition at Ringmahon Rangers 

WHILE she never played the game, Maria White was brought up in a family steeped in soccer and now the mother of three plays a vital role in the development of girls soccer in Ringmahon.

Originally, from Ballyphehane but now living in Blackrock, White comes from a strong sporting family background with her dad Frank Fitzgerald, a Rockies man while her four brothers were heavily involved with clubs such as Casement Celtic and Greenmount and therefore White has always had a huge interest in the game.

Watching from the sidelines White developed a passion for the game and it was from there that she was drafted into coaching.

Here she tells us about her journey into her current coaching role with Ringmahon.

“While on the sidelines watching my son's game, as a mother I was trying to keep the other kids occupied and so I was having a kick about with my daughter and friends on the line and that’s when the idea of starting a girls team came about,” said White.

“I approached Hughie Madden a former coach at the club who had experience with two girls Kayleigh Stihl and Ailbhe O’Donovan playing on his boys team and so he agreed to coach a girls team if I would manage them.

"We started off with eight players and within a few weeks the numbers had escalated.

"We had over 30 girls within a month, of different ages. After a while we split the group into their own age categories and week in week out numbers got bigger.

“Within three years since we began the first girls team, the girls soccer has expanded hugely in the club. We now have a team for each group from u5s all the way to U15s.

"The numbers are big in each age category and therefore we will be entering U16s this season also which means we will be U16s down to U5s.

“We are still building our u15s side, with only four girls of the age we took the U14s up to fill the team.

Maria’s son Peter far right, pictured with friends, Luke and Dara O’Mahony with Roy Keane.

"This was our first year entering an older team and division one was probably a level too high for the girls. Our U15s played really well with two girls really strong (Cara O’Donovan and Ava O’Callaghan), but the experience wasn't there for us at this level for this season.

"It was a huge learning curve and the girls came out stronger and worked really hard.

“The U13s and U12s had a really good year this year. U13s winning their league.

"Shania West (U13s) and Kacey Brett (U12s) representing the Cork Schoolgirls league. Also Shania West represents the FAI Academy for Centre of Excellence. Leah Meehan and Shania West also repress the FAI schools.

"This was huge for our club and hopefully it’s only the beginning of a very long list of girls that will go on to represent the club at various levels.

“From my own experience growing up I can only remember about four girls' teams in Cork, Wilton being the most popular in my area for sure as they dominated competitions nationally as well as locally.

"However it is now fantastic to see nearly every club in Cork with a girls' soccer team.

“For me personally it’s great being involved especially with a great club like Ringmahon.

We have a huge support from our club promoting the girls' soccer teams which is so important.

"A lot of the committee, coaches and lifelong members have daughters playing in different teams and the majority would string together and help out.

"There is a fantastic sense of community around the club and everyone helps out with different things. We have a soccer camp for every school holiday, as well as fun days, Christmas parties and a summer barbecue, every year for the girls and boys.

"The children really enjoy these events. Local businesses are also very good for sponsorship for these fun days and also for kits and equipment and this is very important for sponsorship for clubs and we are very lucky to have great support locally.

“When I moved to Blackrock in 2005 from Ballyphehane it was a no brainier that my kids would join the club.

"My father was a Rockie and his family were Ringmahon Rangers all their lives. My uncles John (Langton) and Pat Fitzgerald were the seed of Ringmahon Rangers, so when it was time for my children to join a club, I really had no choice but to bring them to Ringmahon or I would have been disowned," laughs White.

“Growing up we were a soccer-mad household and now I’ve continued that tradition in my house with my kids sharing the same interest. Life can be hectic but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

"It’s nice to have a little break at this time of year however we look forward to getting back into the swing of things shortly as we prepare for the season ahead.”