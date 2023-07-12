John Crowley wants Sarsfields to build on RedFM Hurling League title

SARSFIELDS manager John Crowley is hopeful that victory in the RedFM Hurling League can provide his side with the confidence to make a push for the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC title.

A 2-20 to 1-15 win over Blackrock at Páirc Uí Rinn last Friday gave Sars a first league victory in five years. Having ended a 51-year wait for the Seán Óg Murphy Cup in 2008, Sars went on to win three more titles over the next six years – with Crowley in charge for the 2010 win – but they have not been in the senior final since 2015.

With Kanturk, St Finbarr’s and Newtownshandrum to contend with in the group stages beginning next month, Crowley believes that they will go in with confidence.

“We have some very talented players and very lively players,” he said.

“What we ask them to do is to go out and express themselves. They’re doing to make mistakes but we’re applauding mistakes as much as the heroic scores and goals and whatnot.

It’s all a balance, really, and it’s good to see them getting a small bit of confidence. A bit of silverware might bring them on another small bit again.

“That team hasn’t really won anything in the last ten years. They won a county final in 2014 and were beaten in ’15 and they haven’t been in a county final since though they won the league in ’18.

“That pool of players there, hopefully this’ll show them what it’s all about to win something. It’s the league and the league can be very false – we’re lucky in a sense that we’ve only one lad involved with Cork and on a given Sunday we could pick from close to a full panel.

“You look at other clubs out there, they have four or five players with Cork and they’re obviously major players. Trying to replace them is very hard.”

Sarsfields' Paul Leopold holds possession despite the attentions of Alan Connolly of Blackrock. Picture: Jim Coughlan

A good start, underpinned by Cian Darcy’s goal, ensured that Sars led all through on Friday, with Aaron Myers netting before half-time to send them in with a healthy lead. While John Cashman did score a spectacular goal for the Rockies in the second half and Sars lacked the earlier fluency, they never looked like allowing a fightback.

“It’s the league, it’s nice to win it,” Crowley said, “but it’s not the be-all and the end-all for us.

“We kind of prepared for every league game this year as a learning curve for us. In the final, whether we won or lost it was going to be educational for us and I think we learned a lot.

“We played very good hurling in the first half and then kind of fell apart in the second half, which is great. It’s something that we can learn from and work on in training.”

BALANCE

While there are a lot of talented young players, Sars benefit from the experience of Daniel Kearney and Craig Leahy – absent last year due to injury – and Crowley is delighted to have so many options.

“It’s all about balance in the panel,” he said.

We’ve a panel of nearly 40 players and I think, over the course of the league, we played 37.

“We wanted to give everyone a chance and that creates its own appetite and environment inside in the training ground, which is what it’s all about.

“If we can have a training session with 34 or 35 fellas and they’re all at it, that has to be good.”

The return of Cork panellist Jack O’Connor from America will strengthen them further and, while Conor O’Sullivan, Luke Elliott, Darragh Long and Liam Healy remain on the injured list, Crowley is optimistic that some or all will be back for the championship.

While it is a new management team, the bedding-in period was quick and everyone is moving in the same direction.

“You have to,” Crowley said.

“Everybody has to be singing off the same hymnsheet. It’s imperative that that’s the case, it’s a non-negotiable, to be honest.

“We need every fella pulling their weight and every fella – from management right down to lads doing stats and lads doing GPS – doing their bit. If you don’t have that, you’re at nothing.

“The change is so dramatic, even from 2010 I can’t believe it. It’s a change probably for the better – I see the appetite from the players and the way they approach training and their physical being and it’s fantastic.

“They’re all pluses and it makes for better games as well when there’s a better environment for hurling.”