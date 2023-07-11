Shauna Kelly: Cork ladies footballers fully focused on Armagh

She may not do a lot of talking off the pitch but Cork senior ladies football star Shauna Kelly certainly does it once she crosses the white line.

The Cork and Araglen Desmonds Bui defender has been one of Cork’s most consistent players now for some time and one that never lets her county down.

Defenders don’t grab the headlines too often but having someone like Shauna in the side gives the scoring stars the opportunity to do what they do best.

She is also more than capable of bursting forward to set up attack after attack as well as being the type of defender most forwards don’t fancy coming up against.

Reflecting on their win over Tipp, which now sets up a quarter-final clash with Armagh in the TG4 All-Ireland championship next Saturday Shauna said:

“We just worked really hard and knew we had to win the game, we put our heads down and got through it and got the result.

“That will help to build momentum but we just have to park that now and all our focus is on Armagh.

MARKERS

“We were very disappointed with our performance after the Galway game and wanted to hit all the markers and we did take out a bit of frustration from that clash on Tipp, but in a positive way.

“We started really well and it set us up nicely for the win. After getting the four early goals it set us up nicely and we ended up with eight which was great.

We have to try and build on that and improve our performance. There are still aspects of our performance we need to improve on from the Tipp game against Armagh.

“It’s a long trip up to Armagh, but that’s just the way it is. They got a home game but we just have to put our heads down and get ready for Saturday.

“They are a really strong team, with excellent players and are really strong defensively so we have to work really hard if we want to get a win.

Galway played a defensive style similar to Armagh and Shauna said that’s something they can learn from ahead of Saturday.

Shauna Kelly bursting past the Dublin defence during their league clash. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I suppose we will want to move the ball quicker and stay out of trouble and not carry it into tackles. They are very strong defensively so it’s not going to be an easy task.

“With home advantage, we know they will have massive support on the day and we are hoping a few will travel up from Cork as well.

“But all outside things we try to block out and just concentrate on the players and the match and putting in a performance we need to win.

“We have an excellent panel and they keep you on your toes in training and all are pushing for places on the matchday panel, not to mind the team.

“That makes all players drive on in training as all know they have to put in the effort to be in with a chance of making the panel.”