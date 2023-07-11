Kate O'Donovan on her Cork City career and why the time was right to move on

SOMETIMES in life, you have to make a decision that benefits you but may come as a surprise to others.

Kate O’Donovan did just that last week.

Having been a fantastic team member at Cork City for the past eight years she has finally made a decision to put her needs first and get back playing.

Having been benched quite a lot over the years with City, her love for the club kept her at the club.

Here she tells us about her time at City and how she now looks forward to getting back on the pitch with a new National League side.

“I’ve had some great memories with Cork City whom I’ve played with for the past eight years,” said O’Donovan. "However, my time started the year before that when I was in the first-ever academy. I was the first player to sign up and the first player to progress through to the senior team. That’s something I’ll always be proud of.

"I’ve had many brilliant seasons and I played in two out of three of the cup finals missing the third due to an injury picked up in training.

The decision to leave the club last week came about because I felt it was the right time for me to go and play regular football.

"It's the club I’ve grown up supporting so it was hard to leave but still the right decision for me. While nothing has been announced yet I am planning to join another National League side which I am very excited about.”

Jenny Chambers, Castlebar Celtic FC, in action against Kate O'Donovan, Cork City. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

O’Donovan has featured under five managers while at City and when asked if she felt she was hard done by with the lack of game time, the 25-year-old midfielder from Bandon was quick to praise her competition within the squad.

“Look I’ve been lucky enough to compete, train and play with some of the best midfielders in the club's history so I learned loads from them. I always respect the management's decision too. It was tough at times not getting a lot of game time but I continued to work on myself to improve myself and stay ready and help and support the girls that was always my aim when I was out of the team. Hopefully, that will stand to me in my move.

“It's a strong squad currently and it has both young and more experienced players which is important in any team. I loved my time at the club and never considered walking away until now.

EXPERIENCE

“I do believe I still have something to offer at this level. Experience is probably a big thing but my attitude and professionalism too. I'm a midfielder but I’ve played at the back whether it be right back or centre back so I have versatility as well which will hopefully help me in my new chapter."

O’Donovan comes from a strong family background and says football has played a massive part of her life from an early age.

“One of my first memories was playing in the garden with my granda. We would play goal to goal for hours it always brought a massive smile to my face.

“My family were always involved in Bandon soccer club. My aunt Carmel played in goal for Bandon AFC. Myself and my sister Áine went all over west Cork watching that amazing team they really inspired us.

My dad coached me most of the way up in underage and I played with Áine for a small bit before she went mainly into coaching.

"Áine coached me at school and club level. She was also in the staff at City for a number of years. Both of them were very supportive but they wouldn’t be too quick to shower me with praise," laughs O’Donovan.

"They always go through play-by-play the things I can improve on. I’m 25 now and it hasn’t changed and I wouldn’t change it either!

"My mom then was always a massive support as I only learned to drive recently so she would take me to all the matches and training she’s been so involved just in a different way to the other two but equally as important.

"I’ve several cousins too who have played at high levels in their respective sports whether it be soccer, rugby or football. Family events are always filled with us kicking a ball in the garden I guess as a family we all love not only soccer but sport in general and long may it continue.”