John Horgan: Limerick hurlers push towards title of hurling's greatest ever team

WHAT sets one team apart from all others, a similar question could be posed regarding an individual.

Over the past number of years, the hurlers of Limerick have ruled the roost over all the rest, three All-Ireland titles on the trot, four in five years and prior to their meeting with Galway last Saturday evening on course to embellish that phenomenal achievement.

Well, we all know now how they dismantled Galway in the 10 minutes leading up to half-fime and thereafter.

Galway had been the superior force in the opening 20 minutes or so and had a six-point advantage after 23 minutes.

The perception that Limerick were slipping after sailing close to the wind during the group stage of the Munster championship and in the final and being second best in that opening period to Galway was gaining momentum.

But history has shown us that this Limerick squad of players, while not always being at their supreme best, has always found a way, their ability to work things out under John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk and just as importantly themselves has been a hallmark of their remarkable story of success.

That answers our opening question, setting a team apart from the rest of the chasing pack.

But, of course, there's more to it than that, being able to overcome major injury problems by bringing in players, who maybe not as good as they are replacing but very close.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick scores his second goal against Galway at Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick's squad depth is another one of the reasons why they are where they want to be again, back into another All-Ireland final and on the evidence of their display for 50 minutes against Galway, the hottest of favourites to join hurling's immortals, alongside Cork and Kilkenny as the only ones who have completed the four-in-a-row.

In his Saturday Game assessment, Donal Óg Cusack marked this current Limerick team out as being one of the greatest of all-time and maybe the greatest ever if they accomplish that feat.

EVOLVED

Over the past few weeks, some pundits have been posing the question, who is the greatest, the Kilkenny team of 2006 to 2009 or the current Limerick bunch? It's impossible to compare teams from different eras who have accomplished so much and the Cork team of 1976 to 1978 was a great one too.

That was a long time ago when they reigned supreme and the game is unrecogniseable now to what it was then.

And while the dominance of that Kilkenny team is not as far back and it's only 14 years ago since they completed their four-in-a-row, the game has still moved on considerably.

The skill, the athleticism, the fitness levels, the strength and conditioning, the preparation and the physicality have all gone up a few notches.

Limerick have been able to combine all those things to make them what they now are and if they succeed next Sunday week the inclination would be to regard them as the best of all time. In his column in the Irish Times, Nicky English asked the question, have Galway the self-belief that Limerick possesses when the match is there to be won.

Galway’s Tiernan Killeen and Ronan Glennon dejected after the loss to Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Well, despite being firmly in the driving seat after 20 minutes plus, Galway were unable to push on and before half-time, Limerick had reduced the deficit to a single point.

Although the Leinster team still held the lead the writing was starting to appear on the wall in bold capitals after some sublime point taking by a number of Limerick players, one of them from Darragh O'Donovan was a real call to arms, just a point but a score of huge significance which subsequently acted as the springboard to their emphatic win.

Once Limerick gained a foothold on the proceeding they were simply awesome, their work-rate was upped considerably and from there on to the finish line it was relentless.

Over the course of the 70-plus minutes, 12 players had registered on the scoreboard as against only half that for Galway.

Aaron Gillane's brace of goals were sumptuously executed and for what it's now worth so too was Cathal Mannion's for Galway.

When you encounter this Limerick team if you give them a smell of blood they will pounce and in a matter of minutes, a game is put to bed.

On and off the field there is a great trust in the process as team boss Kiely described it afterwards. There is a ruthlessness too on the sideline and when the excellent Tom Morrissey squandered a few point scoring opportunities, he was replaced.

Would things have been different if Mike Casey had not denied Brian Concannon a certain goal before half-time? Who knows but when this Limerick team goes through the gears they are rarely overcome.

FOUND A WAY

Yes, maybe some of the questions that were asked about them during the Munster championship were reasonable but they still found a way even it was only by the bare minimum against Cork and Clare.

Last Saturday they lined out for only the second time in John Kiely's reign without their captain and inspirational presence, Declan Hannon. Already without Sean Finn, one-third of their hugely successful defensive unit was absent but again they managed.

They will eventually get beaten, the collection of silverware will be no more. That's the way it is, all great runs are halted but for now the bandwagon rolls on into the big house again on the biggest day.

Having been level with them after 66 minutes of last year's semi-final, many believed that Galway might be the one to take them down last Saturday and for a while, there was a real sense that it might happen.

But great teams always respond when confronted with the big questions. The inner belief that they possess becomes more and more evident as the game begins to age and the Galways of this world are unable to counteract.

In the Leinster final, Galway flopped again, conceding a last-gasp goal to Kilkenny when they had their arms around the winning post.

Fair enough, they responded against Tipperary in the quarter-final but for the most part, Tipp were awful that day.

Limerick are on a different level altogether and similar to all the greats, they keep the best 'till last.

You have to recognise greatness and that's why I hope they complete the four-in-a-row.