Sarah Lavin coping with tragedy while setting new standards for Irish athletes

WHEN the RTÉ Sports Awards take place at year’s end they are likely to be dominated by the Irish rugby team and the girls in green’s World Cup adventure in Australia, as well as stories like Kellie Harrington, the GAA season and any number of horse racing successes, but possibly the greatest Irish story of the year will barely get a mention.

This story is a human one as much as a sports one. It’s about tragedy, pain and loss, and the moving tale of someone dealing with the worst day they could have ever imagined and how they have somehow used that dark day to inspire them in their own sporting career.

Irish athlete Sarah Lavin had her whole world turned upside down on 13 April of this year, when her boyfriend Craig Breen lost his life in a freak accident in Croatia when conducting testing ahead of a rally event. Breen was a Waterford native and was a world-renowned rally driver who won the FIA Junior WRC in 2011 before making the leap to the big time in 2016 when he landed a drive in the WRC with Citroen. He would go on to make 82 WRC starts, achieving six-second places and finishing third three times.

The sport of rallying and the friends and family of Breen mourned him, but most casual Irish sports fans would have been unaware that his better half was one of Ireland’s top athletes, the 100m hurdler and Tokyo Olympian from Limerick, Sarah Lavin.

The European Games in late June would probably have not been on most people’s radar, especially considering Team Ireland were operating in Division 3 of the event, far from the centre stage containing the likes of Great Britain and France.

It was at this event at Krakow, Poland that Lavin achieved the greatest result of her career, to date.

She ran an extremely quick 12.82 in the 100m hurdles on the Wednesday, and headed off home.

The strange format of the Games meant you raced against athletes from your own Division rather than against the fastest athletes in the manner of an Olympics or World Championships, so it is effectively a time trial, and she had to wait until the Division 1 and 2 races had been completed on the Saturday before she knew her final finishing position.

Reigning European champion, Pia Skrzyszowska from Poland, claimed gold in 12.77, with Nadine Visser from the Netherlands getting silver in 12.81. France’s Laeticia Baptiste matched Lavin’s time of 12.82, only for the Limerick native to get the decision and the bronze by an incredible 0.001 of a second. Lavin was back in Ireland by the time she discovered she had medalled. The strange circumstances did not matter a bit.

Breen was not far from her thoughts as she celebrated the announcement: “I’ve had incredibly special people helping me over the last few months, over the last years, but ultimately I think someone very special up there is helping me. They like the drama, obviously today, to bring it right down to one-thousandth of a second, to get that bronze when the best were there.”

Sarah Lavin. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Since that run in Krakow, Lavin has only gotten better, as in the past week she ran a huge new personal best with a blistering 12.72, shaving 0.07 off her previous PB, and getting within touching distance of Dervla O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65.

The performance also saw her become the first Irish track and field competitor to qualify for the Olympics in Paris next year.

The World Championships take place in Budapest in late August and Lavin will hope to ride the wave of her current form and momentum all the way to Hungary, but regardless of her results there, nothing can take away from what she not only achieved in Krakow, but how she has been so inspirational in her response to such adversity.

BROKEN

In a recent interview, her pain and sorrow was still extremely palpable and raw: “My heart is broken. It will be for quite a while, if not always. Every day has a kind of sadness, but Craig was an incredibly happy person and his smile was so infectious. I try my best, when I can, to live how he taught us to.”

It is a story that can’t have a happy ending. Sport alone simply cannot atone for this kind of loss, but one can only hope that Lavin continues to show the strength and fortitude that she has displayed to date and that she finds peace through her endeavours and accomplishments.

We wish her well.