Christy O'Connor: It's simple, female GAA players deserve better treatment

LAST year, Anna Galvin, the Kerry ladies footballer was one of seven players across Gaelic football, ladies football, and camogie who – following a request from The42 - volunteered for an exercise where those players tracked their expenses on a weekly basis in a diary over the course of a month.

All costs related to their inter-county commitments were accounted for in the diaries, including money spent on fuel/travel, nutrition and medical/recovery expenses. Galvin recorded the highest monthly total of €1,792.

Tracking the number of hours they spent commuting for their inter-county teams, Galvin’s tally was 44 hours. Her total mileage cost alone for the month was €1,577. The male players were reimbursed for their travel expenses. The female players were not reimbursed for any expenses.

In conversation before last year’s All-Ireland football final, when Galvin captained Kerry against Meath, she was inclined to focus on the enjoyment more than the financial hit, but the cost extended far beyond just hard cash.

The emotional and physical toll she described was colossal, leaving Dublin city centre in mid-afternoon, not arriving back to Dublin until 12.30am, before having to get up early again in the morning. The constant driving is merciless on her back. And her mind.

That type of commitment is unsustainable, but it’s unrealistic for ladies football or camogie players to maintain that financial input without getting any sort of support.

Earlier last year, Gearóid Hegarty spoke about the massive baseline chasm between how men and women GAA players are treated, which ranged from fixture clashes to access to facilities to female players being asked to pay to play. “They have to ask themselves,” said Hegarty. “Can I afford it?”

In today’s society, that question now extends far beyond even the players. “When I look at the minor and U16s playing for Kerry I really do hope things will have changed for them by the time they get to senior,” said Galvin last July.

“My parents were driving me all over the county and country, but the cost of living for young families is very difficult now, especially in a county like Kerry where it’s so spread out for training.

It’s so hard for parents to be able to maintain that level of commitment from themselves financially and time-wise because it’s just so expensive.

"People who have daughters playing might just think: ‘Why would I encourage them to stay in this? How is this sustainable for them to stay in this game?”

When 24 senior ladies footballers and camogie players stood united at a landmark press conference in Dublin a couple of weeks back, one journalist asked the question if they were aware of players not playing, or who have walked away because of the cost involved. All 24 put their hands up.

The costs, financial and emotional, is becoming too much to bear, which is why ladies footballers and camogie players have been staging their protests over the last couple of weeks at games right across the country.

Cork's Sorcha McCartan and Claire Phelan of Kilkenny in action. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

At that press conference in late June, the players revealed that they had already contemplated full strike action. “We don’t feel that we are being listened to,” said Dublin camogie captain Aisling Maher.

Within two hours of the girls’ statement being released, the LGFA released a statement expressing their ‘surprise’ at the events. That evening, Sineád McNulty, CEO of the Camogie Association said on the SixOne news she was surprised. However, if they had been hearing what the girls had been saying, either through the GPA or the girls themselves, it’s difficult to know how they could have been caught off guard when a chorus of anger and frustration has risen to a crescendo.

How much more evidence do the LGFA and Camogie Association need? When the GPA launched its ‘State of Play’ equality report in April - a survey of 1,579 women inter-county players – the standout results were glaring; only 9.5% of women players receive travel expenses from their county board; 79% do not have regular access to a team doctor; 36% do not have full access to a physio; 53% don’t have full access to a gym; 71% said they don’t have full access to suitable pitches.

The players believe that both the LGFA and Camogie Association have failed to engage with them in a meaningful way since the report was published.

The “viable integration” of the LGFA and Camogie Association is central to the GAA’s new Strategic Plan, but the challenges will continue until that actually happens.

Last September, former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, agreed to be independent Chairperson of the integration process, where she is chairing a steering group of officials from the three organisations preparing the roadmap to three in one, to one Association.

Yet how long is that process going to take? There is evident frustration at the lack of communication from the steering group since the GPA met them in April. How serious are the three organisations about actually making it happen?

When Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA proposed meeting all three organisations to work towards a female charter now, rather than waiting years before viable integration happens, the GAA and Camogie Association said that it couldn’t happen until full integration was official. The players say the LGFA didn’t respond, a claim the LGFA have challenged.

The games have never been more popular, especially ladies football, but the players are now on the brink. And the LGFA and Camogie Associations need to realise how serious the players are.