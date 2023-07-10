Liam Buckley: Cork City deserved draw at St Pat's but club still looking for new recruits

AFTER rescuing a point deep into injury time against St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley was thrilled with his team’s determination.

The hosts dominated possession but rarely troubled City and Buckley believes his team’s performance merited their point after Ruairí Keating's goal.

"It is an important point for us bearing in mind where we are at at the moment and the way the other results went this evening, so I am delighted with it. It was important that we scraped it out and stayed in the game right until the very end. I said to the players that they would get chances. That they might get two or three chances, and if they get one you never know what can happen from there.

“I didn’t have it planned that we would score in the 92nd minute but I was delighted with the finish from Ruairí. It is a great point and in fairness to the lads they have worked hard out of possession to make it difficult for Pat's. They didn’t have too many clear-cut chances in terms of that they should have scored. As I say, it is a really good point.

“We pushed Conor Drinan on. Obviously, we were losing 1-0. They worked hard and I wouldn’t be begrudging them their point. I said to them that if they put in that effort right until the end of the season, they will pick up points and hopefully that will be enough to get us up the table.

“In fairness to Pat's, they are having a great season. Having been up here over the years, they get big crowds and I’m delighted they are doing so well. But from where I am at now, I want Cork up the table so we need to get our performances better which we are working on with the lads and we will get it better. We have the transfer window coming up. We can bring one or two to strengthen the group up right through to the end of the season and see where we go from there."

St Pat's Conor Carty under pressure at Richmond Park. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Recent arrivals Tiernan Brook and Conor Drinan both made their debuts. Buckley was impressed by the impact Drinan made from the bench but Brooks was forced off after 55 minutes due to an injury.

“He got a kick in his instep so we will have to wait and see how that is. It was just bruised a little so hopefully it’s not too serious. Conor did very well. I’m delighted for him. We signed him last week.

He’s been in training with us for about a week, and he did really well. I’m delighted with him."

Having already secured the signings of two players, Buckley is hopeful that there will be more additions.

"We will definitely try to get in one or two but it's not that easy. Especially when you look at the local market here in what you can and cannot do. And then getting players in from abroad the timing isn’t ideal. They have been off a month or six weeks. But we are working on it and please god we can get in one or two during the window."