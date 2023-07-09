Passage claim the Seandun Division One hurling league final with victory over Whitechurch

Passage 1-18

Whitechurch 0-14

PASSAGE'S Junior A Hurling side have collected their second silverware of the season as they defeated Whitechurch to claim the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Division 1 Hurling League title at Ballinlough on Sunday.

This is to add to the McCurtain Cup that they won on the June Bank Holiday Monday.

Passage had to wait until the 13th minute to register a single score as wayward shooting was proving to be costly.

Passage’s goal shortly before the interval was to prove decisive as they outscored Whitechurch by 11 points to seven in the second half.

Whitechurch had Passage on the back foot from the start as Cork U20 captain Micheal Mullins, James McGrath, and Ronan Murphy each tagged on unanswered points before Passage began to turn the screw.

Seandún Chairman Michael Higgins presenting the Seandún Division 1 Hurling League trophy to Passage captain Sean Harrington

Conor Coughlan opened Passage’s account with a point from play, but Whitechurch replied with points from Brian O’Reilly and McGrath.

Cian McCarthy converted a free for Passage and James Lavery followed it up with a point from play.

Ronan Murphy responded with a pointed free for Whitechurch, before Passage began to seize the initiative, as Lavery and Luke Hanlon each tagged on points from play.

Passage took the lead as a short pass by Ronan Harrington, following a sideline cut by Cian McCarthy, set up Luke Hanlon for the game’s only goal from the edge of the square.

Whitechurch responded with a point from Dylan Burke, but Ronan Harrington and James Kind tagged on a point each for Passage, to give their side an interval lead of 1-7 to 0-7.

Passage upped the ante after the interval. Eight of their 11 points in this period came from placed-balls, while two of Whitechurch's total in this period came courtesy of placed-balls by Mullins.

Sean Harrington Captain of Passage Seandun Hurling League Division 1 Champions 2023

Scorers: Passage: L Hanlon 1-7 (0-4f); Cian McCarthy 0-5 (0-2f, 0-2 s/l, 0-1 65); J Lavery 0-2; C Coughlan, R Harrington, J Kind, N McCarthy 0-1 each.

Whitechurch: M Mullins 0-4 (0-1f, 0-1 65); R Murphy 0-2f; J McGrath, C Egan, D Burke 0-2 each; R Blake, B O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Passage: G Tett; Cathal McCarthy, S Harrington, R Carroll; C Hannon, Cian McCarthy, K Cuthbert; E Clarke, J Lavery; J Kind, C Coughlan, D Barrett; C Finnegan, R Harrington, J McCarthy.

Subs: K Murphy for R Carroll, G Carroll for Clarke (both inj), L Hanlon for Finnegan (all 16); A Long for Tett (h/t), N McCarthy for Coughlan (38).

Whitechurch: T Buckley; C Kelleher, K Ryan, J Kelly; B O’Reilly, S Keane, M Callanan; R Blake, M Mullins; C Egan, J McGrath, D Burke; D Kelleher, R Murphy, D Blake.

Subs: R Dennehy for D Blake (43), A Kelleher for D Kelleher (49).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).