Cork Draghunting: Authority of Northern Hunt returns to winning ways

AUTHORITY of Northern Hunt returned to winning ways with an impressive win in the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior Draghunt at Ballygarvan on Sunday.

The John O’Callaghan-trained ace is now back to his best following a recent injury and he showed true zest to run out a six-length winner from the Donal O’Donovan Griffin United-trained duo of High Miss and Little Miss.

Time Will Tell has been a great ticketing hound this season and he ran to his usual consistent level by taking fourth ticket ahead of Tex and Odhran Boy.

What a hound Authority is on his best day and after helping his hound get back to full fitness his dedicated and committed trainer John O’Callaghan couldn’t hide his delight.

O’Callaghan said: “ At the end of the day if you are in front of any championship the welfare of your hound must always be a priority but let me add it helps to have a quality animal in your kennel.”

There was also joy for the Senior Maiden winner when Sean T of Griffin United by virtue of completing his fourth win of the season won promotion to the Senior ranks.

Trained by the father and son partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan the winner was fancied by many to have dominated the Senior Maiden grade having won the 2022 Puppy All-Ireland.

On this occasion, the son of Senior winner Authority showed his class to cross the tape ahead of Tiger’s Boy and Penny’s Girl from the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins Shanakiel Harriers kennel.

John and Sean O'Sullivan with Authority of Griffin winner of the Senior Maiden Draghunt at Ballygarvan.

Speaking after the draghunt winning trainer Sean O’Sullivan spoke of his delight in winning promotion to the top tier of the sport.

O’Sullivan said: "My father and I are delighted to have won our fourth win of the season but we know competing in the Senior grade will be far tougher."

The Rising Sun on Friday was the venue for the Puppy meet and it proved a good evening for the Damien Wade Clogheen-trained Slievemish Bounce.

When the hounds appeared on the finish there were bunched and when the call went up the winner came as straight as an arrow to the tape.

Championship leader Ashcroft of Northern Hunt ran another fine race to take the runner-up slot ahead of Michael Crowley’s Griffin United youngster Mountain Moonshine.

Indeed the remaining ticketing hounds Not Now Ike, Knock’s Boy and Amazing were all close up on the finish.

For the winning trainer, Damien Wade getting another win under his belt was just what the doctor ordered.

The Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club would like to thank all the farmers in the communities of the Rising Sun and Ballygarvan who gave them permission to run over their land for both meetings.

The club also paid tribute to their main sponsors Annie Mac’s and Cissy Young’s who have continued to support them over many years.

Ballygarvan Senior:

1. Authority(Northern Hunt); 2. High Miss (Griffin United); 3. Little Miss (Griffin United); 4. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Tex (IHT); 6. Odharan Boy (Griffin United).

Senior Maiden:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 5. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Naoi (Shanakiel Harriers).

Rising Sun Puppy:

1. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 2. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 3. Mountain Moonshine (Griffin United); 4. Not Now Ike (Clogheen); 5. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 6. Amazing (Northern Hunt).