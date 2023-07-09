Cork City's All-Ireland Cup adventure comes to an end at the semi final stage with defeat to Cliftonville

Clifftonville 1

Cork City WFC 0

CORK CITY'S run in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup is over after they lost 1-0 to Cliftonville at the semi-final stage of the competition at Solitude in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Murphy and his players were up against a Women’s Premiership team that had four members of the Northern Ireland squad that played at the 2022 European Championships.

The Reds are also looking for a quadruple which involves defending the league title they won for the first time last season.

The Cork City squad before the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup semi-final match between Cliftonville and Cork City United at Solitude in Belfast. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

The Rebel Army had no fear of this and they attacked from the whistle.

The best they could do during the opening exchanges was a shot from distance that Rachel Norney caught.

Then Cliftonville went up the pitch and won a corner.

The ball was swung in from the left and Caitlin McGuinness knocked in the opening goal with 11 minutes played at Solitude.

City responded by pressing the home side high into their own half and space opened up for Chloe Atkinson.

She tried to score from distance and the ball narrowly missed the target.

The next time Cliftonville created something inside the City penalty area, it came from Katie Markey running down the left wing.

She put in a low cross and Abby McCarthy dived in to stop McGuinness from turning this in.

Like their response to the goal, City kept pressing and forcing Cliftonville deep into their own half.

The Rebel Army won their first corner of the game with half an hour played, and this came from Fiana Bradley getting close to Fionnula Morgan.

Eva Mangan’s set piece was cleared to Lauren Walsh and City used this to set up Chloe Atikinson.

The midfielder tried to score inside a chaotic penalty area and the shot was blocked.

As City regrouped, Marissa Callaghan threaded a ball through to Markey after picking Jesse Mendez’s pocket.

Kirsty McGuinness of Cliftonville in action against Christina Dring of Cork City during the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup semi-final match between Cliftonville and Cork City United at Solitude in Belfast. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Lauren Walsh instantly reacted to stop the shot with a sliding tackle, and then she closed down to prevent a cross to the back post.

Bradley closed out the first half with a venomous attempt from distance, and this bobbed wide.

Cliftonville could have doubled their lead with a free-kick, but Abby McCarthy came off her line to catch the ball inside a penalty area that was filled with red jerseys.

The goalkeeper had no time to settle in after the break as Hannah Doherty tried to score from distance.

Abby McCarthy read the movement of the ball perfectly and caught it with ease.

The Rebel Army had to deal with a flurry of chances after this, and Cliftonville were repeatedly denied by the finest of margins.

After a shot hit the inside the post and rolled away, City won a free-kick and Mangan sent the ball to the back post.

The referee blew for a free-out and Cliftonville went back to creating chances.

When the ball landed at the feet of McGuinness in the final few minutes of the 90, Abby McCarthy saved her team once again.

The goalkeeper’s final piece of involvement was to stand her ground and stop a shot from McGuinness that was hit from point blank range inside the penalty area.

Katie Markey of Cliftonville and Lauren Walsh of Cork City tussle during the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup semi-final match between Cliftonville and Cork City United at Solitude in Belfast. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Cliftonville: Rachel Norney; Kelsie Burrows, Hannah Doherty, Fionnula Morgan, Danielle Maxwell, Louise McDaniel, Caitlin McGuinness, Victoria Carleton, Marissa Callaghan, Katie Markey, Abbie McGee.

Subs: Orleigha McGuiness for McGee (80) Cork City: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Ellie O’Brien, Chloe Atkinson, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Fiana Bradley.

Subs: Heidi O’Sullivan for Atkinson (58), Danielle Burke for Cotter (73), Lauren Singleton for O’Brien (86)

Referee: Stephen Logan.