Cork's bench press crucial as All-Ireland champs Kilkenny beaten at Croke Park

Cork 2-14 Kilkenny 2-13

CORK are through to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland semi-final after a one-point victory in a dramatic clash at Croke Park on Sunday.

Truth is, Cork should have had this game in the bag in the third quarter with all the goals chances left behind, keeping Kilkenny’s hopes alive.

Denise Gaule dragged the All Ireland champions back into it with 1-1 inside the closing minutes and Kilkenny could have levelled it if they'd been awarded a last-gasp free.

Cork’s panel, as expected, made a big impact, a luxury they hasn’t had in a number of years with Cliona Healy, fit-again Ashling Thompson and Orla Cronin, and Laura Hayes introduced in the second half.

Matthew Twomey's side had to cope with a messy build-up as the early train they were on to Dublin came to a permanent stop in Thurles due to a serious incident on the tracks. A bus arrived within 40 minutes to take the team under escort to Croke Park.

The match was put back 15 minutes and as expected Cork were jittery with their touch and slow to start. They trailed Kilkenny 1-4 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

Kilkenny were delivering long balls, often high, inside. This led to Kilkenny’s goal on fourteen after the ball was hit over the heads of Cork’s defenders and Aoife Prendergast judged it best to gather, sidestep and do well to tap it past Amy Lee.

But the second quarter was dominated by Cork. They ran at Kilkenny, spitting them with ease and had three goal chances, one taken by Amy O’Connor on twenty minutes as she turned inside Steffi Fitzgerald and executed brilliantly to the far left of Aoife Norris.

Kilkenny showed no sign of being All-Ireland champions as Cork took over.

Saoirse McCarthy bursts past Laura Murphy. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating’s runs were causing them significant problems but they created many of their own. They failed to score from play after their goal and confidence was at an all-time low as three wides inside the six minutes of the opening half’s additional time epitomised their demeanour.

Gaule would normally have gone direct with what was a relatively simple free for her but she choose to hit it across to the unmarked Julianne Malone, who in front of the posts struck wide.

Cork, after being five points down went in two up 1-8 to 1-6 after a 20-minute display they would have been very happy with.

Brian Dowling had a dilemma on his hands subs-wise. Cork meanwhile had its strongest bench all season.

Two further balls dropped into the hands of Lee and another wide for Kilkenny at the start of the second half. The difference; another run by McCarthy, blocked by Norris, an expected free that never came but her quick response to pass back to Mackey was finished to the net, 2-9 to 1-7. Cork were in a great position but Kilkenny hit the next three points.

Cork should have put the game to bed after another goal chance was blocked by Norris. A brilliant point by Gaule who was now operating further out after not getting any change from Coppinger. Matched by Cliona Healy, 2-10 to 1-11.

Cliona Healy struck her second point. O’Connor with two. Cork led by five before a brilliant Gaule goal and point. A penalty in additional time should have been awarded to Cork after O’Connor’s jersey was blatantly pulled.

But a free against Fitzgerald for a double hop saw Cork get over the line.

Amy O'Connor fires in a goal. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 1-6 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), K Mackey 1-2, S McCartan, C Healy 0-2 each, H Looney 0-1.

Kilkenny: D Gaule 1-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 45), A Prendergast 1-0, A Doyle 0-2, J Malone 0-1.

CORK: A Lee; P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Murphy; M Cahalane, L Tracey, I O’Regan; H Looney, A Healy; C Sigerson, F Keating, S McCarthy; A O’Connor, S McCartan, K Mackey.

Subs: C Healy for Sigerson (36), O Cronin for McCartan (42), A Thompson for Looney (44), L Hayes for O’Regan (58).

KILKENNY: A Norris; G Walsh, C Phelan, S Fitzgerald; L Murphy, N Deely, T Fitzgerald; K Power, K Doyle; J Malone, A Doyle, M Kenneally; K Nolan, D Gaule, A Prendergast.

Subs: M Teehan for Murphy (32 inj), S O’Dwyer for K Nolan (46), A McHardy for Prendergast (50), J Clifford for Kenneally (62).

Referee: J Dermody (Westmeath).