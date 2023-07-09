Russell Rovers lay down a marker with impressive league final win over Cloughduv

Russell Rovers 3-13 Cloughduv 0-13

RUSSELL ROVERS claimed the RedFM Division 5 Hurling League title following a comfortable victory over Cloughduv in the final at Caherlag on Sunday morning.

Russell Rovers would be one of the fancied sides in the Co-Op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC this season and this victory over a team a grade above them will no doubt give the Imokilly outfit a shot in the arm before the championship campaign.

Russell Rovers' Kevin Moynihan controls the sliothar. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cloughduv will be disappointed but they have done very well to achieve promotion with the Mid-Cork club down many players from last year for a variety of reasons.

The teams traded points early on before Mark Verling converted a free for the Muskerry team. The winners raised their first green flag after five minutes, Shane O’Neill gave a splendid pass to Brian Hartnett and the wristy corner-forward lashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Rovers hit two of the next three points until former Éire Óg player Ciarán Sheehan made a soaring catch and dispatched the ball into the net from close range for their second goal of the game after 11 minutes.

Sheehan, who caused havoc on the edge of the square, could have had his second goal but the 32-year-old mis-hit his shot and Cloughduv goalkeeper Conrad Crowley made an easy stop. The Imokilly team did get their third goal after 18 minutes, Hartnett with his second, as his low shot nestled into the corner of the net, 3-3 to 0-3.

The teams exchanged the next four scores as Rovers, coached by former Waterford hurler Tommy Ryan, kept their nine-point lead intact with five minutes to the break. The winners hit two of the next three points approaching the short whistle. Cloughduv struggled to create any goal chances in the first half as Verling pointed from a free on the stroke of half-time, 3-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

The second half petered out long before the full-time whistle sounded, with Cloughduv’s cause not helped by star forward Verling not appearing for the second half due to an injury. The Shanagarry team led 3-10 to 0-8 after 38 minutes with the winners in total control.

Sheehan rolled back the years with a majestic point from an acute angle for the East-Cork team, with Eoghan Clifford popping over a point at the other end four minutes later. Points from Hartnett and Daniel Moynihan extended the winners' advantage before Aodh Twomey and sub Tomás Twomey raised white flags for the Muskerry outfit, 3-13 to 0-11 after 61 minutes.

The beaten team kept going right to the end and got two late points through goalkeeper Crowley from a free and Tomás Twomey with his second effort but it was Russell Rovers who ran out winners.

Russell Rovers claimed the RedFM Division 5 Hurling League with a victory over Cloughduv in Caherlag. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Russell Rovers: B Hartnett 2-3 (0-1 f), C Sheehan 1-2, L Duggan Murray 0-3 (0-2f), K Moynihan 0-2, D Moynihan, D Ruddy, J McGrath 0-1 each.

Cloughduv: M Verling 0-5 f, T Twomey 0-2, A Twomey, E Clifford, C Crowley (f), D Ring (f), P O’Driscoll, J Devine 0-1 each.

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; K O’Brien, P Lane, E Devaney; S O’Neill, J Kennefick, K Tattan; D Moynihan, L Duggan Murray; D Ruddy, K Moynihan (j-c), F Murray; B Hartnett (j-c), C Sheehan, J McGrath.

Subs: J Beausang for J McGrath (42), S O’Donovan for C Sheehan (57, inj).

CLOUGHDUV: C Crowley; P O’Leary, A Twomey, S Curzon; E Clifford, Cormac O’Driscoll (c), E McNabola; A Murphy, O O’Driscoll; D Ring, B McNabola, M Verling; L Elliott, P O’Driscoll, J Devine.

Subs: Cathal O’Driscoll for M Verling (h-t, inj), T Twomey for L Elliott (46).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon’s).