Glen Rovers too strong in second half as they beat Ballincollig in Division 2 final

Glen Rovers 0-26 Ballincollig 0-15

GLEN Rovers’ dominant second half saw the favourites cruise past Ballincollig, as they secured the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League title on Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Premier Intermediate side Ballincollig opened the scoring as Cian Dorgan pointed from a free, but Glen responded instantly, as Patrick Horgan and Simon Kennefick both split the posts from play.

Dorgan’s free drew the sides level, and he followed up with another two scores to give the Village a two-point advantage after five minutes of play.

There was little to separate the sides in the early stages, Simon Kennefick brought the gap down to one with a great score, as he won possession, before driving at the Ballincollig goal and raising the white flag.

A free from Dorgan and a great long-range score from James Dwyer put the Village back three in front, as they continued their strong start to the game.

Horgan dropped a free into the Ballincollig full-back line, but the danger was well cleared by Village captain Ross O’Donovan, who performed well on the day.

Horgan got two back for the north siders, but the Village fought on, getting two scores of their own, courtesy of Barry Coleman and Dorgan.

The Glen found their rhythm though, as Horgan’s free was followed up by a superb score by fellow Cork senior Eoin Downey, who finished from a tight angle under pressure.

Ballincollig struggled to keep possession, as Stephen Lynam now got in on the scoring. Eoin Downey’s pinpoint sideline cut flew straight to the hand of Horgan, who finished coolly to take the Glen a point in front.

Glen finished off the half in style, as Eoin O’Leary split the posts, before Horgan’s free from distance put them three in front, just as the referee called for half time.

Glen Rovers' Simon Kennefick is tackled by Ballincollig's Colin Moore. Picture: David Keane.

Rovers started the second period in the same manner which they concluded the first, with another good score from Horgan followed up with one from Rob Downey, setting the score 0-14 to 0-9 in favour of the Glen.

After 21 minutes without a score, Ballincollig finally pointed with Dorgan’s free, but Rovers remained in control.

A double from Horgan took the Glen six in front, as the Cork veteran proved too strong for the Village defence. Another Dorgan free at the 40-minute mark kept Ballincollig within reach, but they needed goals, and they weren’t creating enough.

Ballincollig pointed three times, but each time they did, Horgan responded with a free. A frustrated Village team could do little to stop the Cork star, who was blistering in the second period, from both play and dead ball situations.

They almost found a lifeline in the 49th minute, as Keating played a sideline ball deep into the Glen area. Cian O’Driscoll pulled on it just a few metres out, but it was well stopped by Cathal Hickey.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Dorgan split the posts brilliantly, as he caught the ball from out wide, turned his man and sent it right down the middle.

A further two scores from Horgan put the Glen up 0-20 to 0-14. A point from substitute Luke Horgan put the game to bed, as the Village were left with just five minutes to overturn a seven-point deficit.

Dwyer got the Muskerry team’s final score, and once again, Horgan responded with a point. Colin Moore received a second yellow card as he brought down Kennefick, and Horgan converted the subsequent free to take the Glen eight in front.

Glen finished off strongly, scoring three more points, winning by a margin of 11, and making a statement of intent ahead of the upcoming Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 0-16 (0-9 f), S Kennefick, E O’Leary, S Lynam 0-2 each, R Downey, D Brosnan, E Downey, L Horgan 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-9 (0-6 f), J Dwyer 0-4, B Keating, B Coleman 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; Z Lynch, S McDonnell (c), A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; D Dooling, D Noonan; S Kennefick, E O’Leary, D Brosnan; M Dooley, P Horgan, S Lynam.

Sub: L Horgan for Dooley (41).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan (c), J Murray, C Moore; D O’Sullivan, C O’Leary, C O’Sullivan; C Dalton, B Coleman; F Denny, J Dwyer, C Dorgan; B Keating, C O’Driscoll, S Walsh.

Subs: D Bowen for Walsh, S O’Neill for Dalton (both 37), B Dore for Murray (54), A Wills for C O’Sullivan (61).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).