Nemo Rangers defeat Delanys in Seandún league final

Nemo Rangers 0-16 Delanys 0-9

NEMO Rangers claimed the AOS Security Management Solutions Seandún Division 1 Football League title as they saw off the spirited challenge of Delanys at Ballinlough.

This was a game that the Trabeg side could have won by a bigger margin had it not been for two spectacular saves by Delanys netminder Sean O’Connor. Nemo Rangers’ goalkeeper Eoin McDaid also denied the Dublin Hill side a goal-scoring opportunity midway through the opening half.

Jack Coogan opened the scoring for Nemo Rangers with a point from play before Roy Downey converted a mark from a difficult angle for Delanys.

Ciaran McCarthy then put Delany’s in front for the only time in the contest with a point, but Syl Byrne, Colin Molloy, and Eddie Mangan tagged on a point each without reply to put Nemo Rangers back in the driving seat.

McCarthy converted a free for Delanys inside the Trabeg side’s 45. This was followed by an equalising point for the Dublin Hill side, before Nemo Rangers seized the initiative.

The Trabeg side tagged on four unanswered points, including two by Robbie Shalloe, before Gould responded with a point.

Both sides added a further point each as the Trabeg side led 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic in Nemo Rangers’ favour as they restricted Delany’s to three points in this period.

Aaron Browne tagged on two unanswered points, including the Trabeg side’s only score from a placed ball, before McCarthy replied with a free from an awkward angle.

Mangan and Molloy scored points from play for Nemo Rangers before Downey responded with Delanys’ only point from play of the second half.

Shane O’Dwyer tagged on a point from play for the Trabeg side and Gould replied with a free for Delanys.

Byrne and Coogan each added unanswered points for Nemo Rangers with time almost up.

Michael Higgins (Seandún) presenting Aaron Browne (Nemo Rangers) with Division 1 league trophy at Ballinlough.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: C Molloy 0-4; A Browne 0-2 (0-1f); J Coogan, S Byrne, E Mangan, R Shalloe 0-2 each; S Burke, S O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

Delanys: C McCarthy 0-3 (0-2 f); G Gould 0-3 (0-1 f); R Downey 0-2 (0-1 mark); C Kelleher 0-1.

NEMO RANGERS: E McDaid; Charlie Coughlan, C Shalloe, S O’Dwyer; C O’Neill, I Nolan, T O’Brien; S Byrne, C Molloy; S Burke, E Mangan, R Shalloe; R Hogan, A Browne, J Coogan.

Sub: Connor Coughlan for R Shalloe (50).

DELANYS: S O’Connor; G Hosford, J Hosford, D Carroll; V Keating, P Coughlan, R Foley; C Peelo, C Heaphy; D Kenneally, C McCarthy, M McElhinney; G Gould, R Downey, S Kelleher.

Subs: K Hosford for Kenneally (26), C Healy for McElhinney (h-t), A Spriggs for Keating (45).

Referee: Damian Taaffe (Passage).