Erin's Own crowned Division 7 HL champions after win over Glen Rovers

Erin’s Own 3-16 Glen Rovers 1-13

TWO late goals from Erin’s Own saw the Caherlag based club overcome Glen Rovers in the Division 7 Hurling League final in Riverstown on Saturday.

With 12 wides at the interval, Erin’s Own came out swinging and dominated in the latter stages, ensuring the win.

Both teams struggled in the opening period with accuracy, though Erin’s Own had a much tougher time. The Glen got the opening score through Lee Quilligan, as he received the ball in space from Adam Lordan, before firing between the posts after three minutes.

They doubled their lead minutes later when Quilligan got his second, before Owen O’Neill sent one over from a free, while Erin’s Own could only respond with a fourth wide.

Shane Busteed’s score from play put Glen Rovers four in front after nine minutes, but Erin’s only finally got on the scoresheet when Andrew O’Sullivan pointed from play in the 12th minute.

The teams traded scores, before Erin’s Own hit two on the bounce from Shane Murphy and Alan Bowen, leaving Erin’s Own just two behind, despite having seven wides in under 20 minutes.

Busteed split the posts again, and O’Neill’s free put four between the teams. Things finally came good for Erin’s Own at the end of the half, as Bowen received the ball and handpassed it off to the running James McMahon, who was in space down the flank. His powerful shot flew across goal and into the back of the net.

A double from centre-forward Tom Foley put them in front for the first time, leaving the score 1-6 to 0-8 in favour of Erin’s Own at the break.

Rovers got straight back into it on the restart, as Quilligan picked out Busteed, who ran goalward and batted the sliotar in from close range, putting them back in front.

Glen Rovers' Liam Coughlan and Erins Own's Patrick Fitzgerald in action. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The north siders raised the white flag twice more, restoring a three-point lead after 38 minutes.

McMahon got one back for Erin’s Own, but it was quickly cancelled out by a big long-range point from Glen centre-back Adam O’Sullivan. The sides traded scores once again, but Erin’s Own finally found their groove in the last quarter.

The team in red and blue got four unanswered to level the game, before Foley pointed once more to give them the lead with 12 minutes remaining. Shane Broderick raised the white flag from range, but Glen Rovers nearly replied with a second goal.

Busteed was through on goal, but Tom Dillon got out quickly and made an excellent point blank save to prevent a certain goal.

The sides traded once more, as Glen fought hard to overturn their two-point deficit in the closing stages.

Ger O’Mahony stepped up for the Imokilly side, making a great run down the left, before smashing the ball into the top right corner from out wide, to the delight of the Erin’s Own bench.

Conor Dorris added a point for the Glen, but they remained four behind with just three minutes on the clock.

McMahon raised the white flag, before Brian Nolan pulled up with the score of the game. The corner-back fought hard to win possession, before running to the Glen 65 metre line, and firing between the posts.

Erin’s Own added a third goal in injury time to seal the deal, as O’Mahony handpassed it across goal to O’Sullivan, who finished from close range to cap off his strong performance.

Both sides fought hard, but ultimately the Glen didn’t do enough with their wind advantage in the first half and finished second best at the end of the tie.

Scorers for Erin’s Own: A O’Sullivan 1-2, J McMahon 1-2 (0-1 f), G O’Mahony 1-0, A Bowen, T Foley, S Murphy 0-3 each, J Kavanagh, B Nolan, S Broderick 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: S Busteed 1-2, O O’Neill 0-4 f, L Quilligan 0-2, A Lordan, C Healy, A O’Sullivan, D Coughlan, C Dorris 0-1 each.

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; C O’Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, B Nolan; S Broderick, J Sheehan, C McDonnell; S Murphy, T Connell; J McMahon (c), T Foley, G O’Mahony; A O’Sullivan, A Bowen, S Horgan.

Sub: J Kavanagh for Horgan (38).

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan; G Marshall, K McCarthy Coade (c), B Murphy; C Maguire, A O’Sullivan, D Coughlan; C Healy, R Dunne; L Coughlan, L Quilligan, A Lordan; S Busteed, O O’Neill, C Dorris.

Subs: F O’Driscoll for McCarthy Coade (47), R Long for Dunne, G Kenefick for Lordan, (both 50), D Murphy for Maguire (56), E O’Sullivan for Coughlan (60).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).