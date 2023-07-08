Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 15:24

Cork bow out in All-Ireland quarter-final after flat second half against Meath

Rebels led at the break but paid the price for an 18th-minute scoring drought at Semple Stadium
Leanne O'Sullivan, Cork, controlling the sliotar against Ciara Foley, Meath, at Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Mary Newman

Meath 3-11 Cork 1-11 

CORK can have few complaints after defeat in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie quarter-final. 

Cork went 18 minutes without a score in the second half and overall this was a poor performance, though they were up 1-7 to 1-6 after a close opening half. 

They started brightly, with Rose Murphy and Cliona O'Leary on target before Stephanie Beausang denied Maeve Clinch with a superb save at the expense of a 45 which Grace Coleman duly converted. Meath then raised a green flag through Ellen Burke’s long-range shot.

O'Leary and Lauren Homan replied with Aoife Minogue (2) and Grace Coleman on target at the other end. Cork captain Rachel Harty rallied her side with a superb goal as she evaded the Meath defence and blasted to the net to level.

Goalscorer Rachel Harty under pressure from Grace Coleman, Meath. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Standout performer Minogue and Amy Gaffney restored their advantage but O'Leary, Murphy and Homan gave Cork a one-point interval lead.

O'Leary hit a free on the restart before the 18-minute spell when Meath took over. Minogue was dominant around the middle and scored along with Gaffney and Coleman. Beausang was forced into two great stops before Minogue drilled a 20-metre free to the net.

Homan landed a free but Cork missed some good chances before Minogue and Abbey Donnelly made it a five-point gap. Meath pushed for the finishing as Donnelly plucked the ball from the air and drilled to the net.

Two late points from Homan were mere consolation but the game was beyond saving.

A poor performance after a season that promised much. Huge disappointment on a day when Cork will know they didn’t perform to their potential as Meath advance.

Scorers for Meath: A Minogue 1-5 (0-2 f), G Coleman 0-3 (0-1 45, 0-1 f), E Burke, A Donnelly 1-0 each, A Gaffney 0-2, C Foley 0-1.

Cork: L Homan 0-6 (0-4 f), R Harty 1-0, C O'Leary 0-3 (0-2 f), R Murphy 0-2.

MEATH: T Murphy; S Payne, C Coffee, R O'Neill; T King, E Burke (c), L Devine; G Coleman, A Minogue; A Gaffney, M Clinch, O O'Halloran; C Foley, E O'Connell, A Donnelly.

Sub: A Carey for A O'Halloran (44) A Lally for G Coleman (52), S Leonard for C Coffee (58), N Doyle. 

CORK: S Beausang: A Moloney, N O'Leary, E Flanagan; L Doyle, M Ring, L O'Sullivan; A O'Callaghan, R Harty (c); R Murphy, L Allen, A Cashman; C Dooley, C O'Leary, L Homan.

Subs: I Sheehan for A O'Callaghan (36), C O'Callaghan for A Cashman (39), L Callanan for L Allen (49), F Nelligan for R Murphy (51), O'Connell (59).

Referee: Karol Collins (Galway).

