Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan delighted with their resilience against Galway

COBH Ramblers continued their fine form with a draw against league leaders Galway United, to the delight of manager Shane Keegan. “If I’m 100% honest, when the red card came out, I turned to my bench and didn’t give us any chance of getting anything from the game.

“They’re the best side in the league. Playing against them down a man for 40 minutes, I just thought it was going to be an incredibly tough ask,” he says. “They proved me wrong; they proved me very wrong. I won’t say comfortably proved me wrong, but did Lee have a proper save to make? I thought the work rate, I suppose in particular of the two that went the 90 minutes; Pierce and Dale, were just absolutely outstanding.”

With Galway’s equaliser being from a penalty, Shane emphasised his disappointment at the manner in which Cobh conceded.

“I hate giving away penalties, they all know that,” says Shane. “That’s the first one we’ve ever given away since I came in, because I’m constantly roaring at them not to leave a leg.

“The response, and aside from that penalty in the first half, we were very, very good. They had all the ball, but we looked very good on the counterattack. Liam had that really good chance on the counter in the first half as well. We were quite happy to play that way.

“You know, the second half, I’d say we had 10% of the ball in the second half!” he laughs. “Now I will admit, just before Darragh got sent off, I think I was about to signal in a change of shape from our 5-3-2 to a 4-5-1. I just thought the freedom their fullbacks were getting was starting to cause us problems, Conor O’Keefe was putting in a lot of crosses from the right.

“We were just about to change shape, but when someone gets sent off, really your only choice is 4-4-1. There really aren’t many other shapes you can go with when you’re playing with 10 men. There was no great tactical genius as to how we tried to go about it, we just had our backs to the wall, and [were] kicking and booting everything as far as we could.

The draw was made particularly impressive when you consider how many key players the Rams were missing on the evening.

“Wilson [Waweru], Jack [Doherty], Brendan [Frahill], [Jason] Abbott, James O’Leary longer term.

It was never a game that I really targeted for points, and yet they have a habit of proving me wrong.

“The top three aside from ourselves; Galway, Waterford, and Athlone. In the six games we played against those teams in the first half of the season, we got one point. We’ve now played the three of them, and will have the three to play again, and we’ve taken seven points. That is a really fantastic testament to the lads.”