Cork City grab late leveller against St Pat's on the road

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Cork City 1

A LATE Ruairi Keating goal gave Cork City a deserved point against high-flying St Pat's at Richmond Park on Friday night.

City had trailed from a wonder goal from Jake Mulraney in the first half but the Rebel Army committed more men forward in the second 45 and were rewarded with Keating’s excellent finish.

After last week’s disappointing display, Liam Buckley unsurprisingly made several changes to the side that drew with Drogheda United. Tiernan Brooks was thrown straight into the team having only joined the club earlier this week. The Notts County loanee became the fourth keeper to start for City this season. Cian Baragary, Jonas Hakkinen and Barry Coffey also came into the starting 11.

Brooks made a positive start to City career by getting involved in the game. The U21 Ireland international was happy to receive the ball from his teammates, as City used him to try to play out from the back.

Although Brooks didn’t look entirely comfortable with the ball at feet, he was making a difference to the side compared to previous games, where perhaps the players were reluctant to play back to their keeper. The keeper was impressive in his debut although it was cut short as Brooks was forced off through injury.

There wasn’t much action in terms of chances for either side halfway through the half apart from a routine save from Brooks to deny Jamie Lennon. Pat's had the majority of possessions but did little with it. City were well organised and made it difficult for Pats. They did ask questions of the hosts as well by trying to release Tunde Owolabi and Keating when they turned over possession.

Pats played a high defensive line which allowed City to frequently try to play the pass in behind.

However, the Rebel Army lacked the bit of quality needed when it came to the final pass.

The Dubliners were ahead late in the half when Mulraney scored. The winger cut inside from the right-hand side and curled the ball into the far top corner of Brooks' net giving the keeper little chance. Questions will be asked of John O'Donovan who should have done better to get closer to Mulraney to prevent the Pat's player from getting his shot off, or at least showed the player down the line onto his weaker right foot.

Coleman was introduced as a half-time substitute, and the City captain almost immediately had the sides level but saw his headed effort cleared off the line.

City looked a better side when they started to commit more men forward. They played through the thirds rather than just looking to play on the counter-attacks. However, Pat's were comfortable in defence, and still threatened going forward, with Conor Carty hitting the posts.

City searched desperately for an equaliser, and Keating came close when his ambitious volley forced Lynnes into a save.

Keating was to have his moment in injury time when the striker beautifully struck a low, driven shot across Lyness giving the keeper little chance.

PAT'S: Lyness; Brockbank (Murphy 64), Curtis, McGrath, Breslin; Forrester, McCormack (Lonergan 75), Lennon; M Doyle (Norman 64), Carty (E Doyle 75), Mulraney.

CITY: Brooks (Corcoran 56 inj); Bargary, Honohan, Hakkinen (Coleman 46), Custovic, O’Donovan (Drinan 56); Bolger (Gilchrist 84), Coffey, O’Brien-Whitmarsh; Owolabi (Murphy 67), Keating.

Referee: D Dunne