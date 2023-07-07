Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 21:51

Cobh Ramblers hold leaders Galway United at St Colman's Park

Pierce Phillips hit the net for the hosts against John Caulfield's Galway
Cobh Ramblers hold leaders Galway United at St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers' Cian Browne shows his delight in teammate Pierce Phillips' (8) opening goal against Galway Utd in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Division 1 match at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

Cobh Ramblers 1 Galway United 1 

SHANE KEEGAN’S flying Cobh Ramblers started off superbly opening the scoring after just three minutes. 

Cian Browne flicked the ball on to Liam Kervick, who played it off to the running Pierce Phillips.

The midfielder found space, before drilling it into the bottom corner from close range, scoring his second goal in two games and giving the hosts an early lead.

Galway almost found the equaliser after a quarter of an hour, as David Hurley played it out wide to Edward McCarthy, who crossed it in across the Ramblers area to Stephen Walsh, but the centre-forward’s close-range effort was just off target.

The Rams maintained their defensive structure, with Mike McCarthy and Tiernan O’Brien working exceptionally hard to keep John Caulfield’s side from threatening Steacy’s net. Tensions heated up between the two teams as they fought hard, as both Holland and Browne picking up yellow cards.

Cobh had another great chance to extend their lead around the half-hour mark, as Phillips played a brilliant ball through to O’Brien. The right back made a great run down the wing, before teeing up Kervick who had found space, but the winger smashed his effort high and wide from the edge of the six-yard box.

United’s continuous pressure eventually proved fruitful at the tail end of the first period, as Francely Lomboto passed it out wide to Conor O’Keefe, who crossed it in. The right-back’s delivery was cleared – but only as far as Hurley, who tried to dribble around Justin Eguaibor. The Nigerian-Irishman fouled the midfielder, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Former Cobh Ramblers man Hurley stepped up and placed it into the bottom left corner, as Steacy dived right, and could do nothing but watch on.

Upon the restart, United nearly took the lead as Lomboto played a threatening ball across to Walsh, but his close-range shot rolled across goal before grazing the post, to the relief of the hosts.

Cobh Ramblers Liam Kervick tussles with Galway United's Killian Brouder. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Cobh Ramblers Liam Kervick tussles with Galway United's Killian Brouder. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A minute later the visitors almost took the lead again, as Ronan Manning’s long shot brushed over the bar. Things got much worse for Shane Keegan’s side though, as Darragh O’Sullivan Connell saw red for his foul on Wassim Aouchria, who was through on goal in the 52nd minute.

The Tribesmen kept the pressure on the hosts, who were desperately defending their lead. Walsh tried to set up Galway debutant Aouachria, but his over the top pass was brilliantly cut out by Cian Browne, who defended well on the evening.

Manning took another pop from range, but this time his attempt was even closer, but Lee Steacy got down well to prevent the ball from going into the bottom corner.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; M McCarthy, C Browne, J Eguaibor, C Lyons, P Phillips, J Hegarty (M McKevitt, 69), D O’Sullivan Connell, L Kervick (A Byrne, 69), D Holland, T O’Brien (L Desmond, 84).

GALWAY UNITED: B Clarke; C O’Keefe (A Dervin, 75), R Slevin, K Brouder, M Nugent, S Walsh (R Manley, 80), D Hurley, V Borden (R Manning, HT), F Lomboto, C McCormack, E McCarthy (W Aouachria, HT).

Referee: Declan Tolland.

More in this section

Cork v Galway - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final Cork star Sandie Fitzgibbon honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by the GPA
Shelbourne v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division The Longshot: Footie wagers by those involved in game are  unacceptable
Cork City announce signing of Conor Drinan from Cobh Ramblers 
cork soccer
Cork City's Murphy pivots from manager role to become first-ever head of women's football

Cork City's Murphy pivots from manager role to become first-ever head of women's football

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more