Cobh Ramblers hold leaders Galway United at St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 1 Galway United 1

SHANE KEEGAN’S flying Cobh Ramblers started off superbly opening the scoring after just three minutes.

Cian Browne flicked the ball on to Liam Kervick, who played it off to the running Pierce Phillips.

The midfielder found space, before drilling it into the bottom corner from close range, scoring his second goal in two games and giving the hosts an early lead.

Galway almost found the equaliser after a quarter of an hour, as David Hurley played it out wide to Edward McCarthy, who crossed it in across the Ramblers area to Stephen Walsh, but the centre-forward’s close-range effort was just off target.

The Rams maintained their defensive structure, with Mike McCarthy and Tiernan O’Brien working exceptionally hard to keep John Caulfield’s side from threatening Steacy’s net. Tensions heated up between the two teams as they fought hard, as both Holland and Browne picking up yellow cards.

Cobh had another great chance to extend their lead around the half-hour mark, as Phillips played a brilliant ball through to O’Brien. The right back made a great run down the wing, before teeing up Kervick who had found space, but the winger smashed his effort high and wide from the edge of the six-yard box.

United’s continuous pressure eventually proved fruitful at the tail end of the first period, as Francely Lomboto passed it out wide to Conor O’Keefe, who crossed it in. The right-back’s delivery was cleared – but only as far as Hurley, who tried to dribble around Justin Eguaibor. The Nigerian-Irishman fouled the midfielder, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Former Cobh Ramblers man Hurley stepped up and placed it into the bottom left corner, as Steacy dived right, and could do nothing but watch on.

Upon the restart, United nearly took the lead as Lomboto played a threatening ball across to Walsh, but his close-range shot rolled across goal before grazing the post, to the relief of the hosts.

Cobh Ramblers Liam Kervick tussles with Galway United's Killian Brouder. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A minute later the visitors almost took the lead again, as Ronan Manning’s long shot brushed over the bar. Things got much worse for Shane Keegan’s side though, as Darragh O’Sullivan Connell saw red for his foul on Wassim Aouchria, who was through on goal in the 52nd minute.

The Tribesmen kept the pressure on the hosts, who were desperately defending their lead. Walsh tried to set up Galway debutant Aouachria, but his over the top pass was brilliantly cut out by Cian Browne, who defended well on the evening.

Manning took another pop from range, but this time his attempt was even closer, but Lee Steacy got down well to prevent the ball from going into the bottom corner.

COBH RAMBLERS: L Steacy; M McCarthy, C Browne, J Eguaibor, C Lyons, P Phillips, J Hegarty (M McKevitt, 69), D O’Sullivan Connell, L Kervick (A Byrne, 69), D Holland, T O’Brien (L Desmond, 84).

GALWAY UNITED: B Clarke; C O’Keefe (A Dervin, 75), R Slevin, K Brouder, M Nugent, S Walsh (R Manley, 80), D Hurley, V Borden (R Manning, HT), F Lomboto, C McCormack, E McCarthy (W Aouachria, HT).

Referee: Declan Tolland.