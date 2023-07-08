Tony Considine on why Galway must be clinical to exploit any defensive weakness in Limerick

IT is a big weekend on the hurling front, but you wouldn't think it.

I am in the middle of three counties taking part, living in Clare, Galway on one side and Limerick on the other. I do not see any great excitement around these counties - What is the reason for this? There is not much talk about the games.

Is GAA marketing the games properly? Is it putting it out there enough?

Or has the round-robin affected this with all the games that people have attended this year?

In my opinion, I think that could be a big part of it, people having to put their hands into their pockets too much. Should there be some kind of a reduction for supporters that attend all the matches, especially families, because after all the youngsters are the most important part of the attendance together with their parents who have to dig deep into their pockets for each outing? Not an easy thing now with the price of everything.

To the games, the first one up is the clash of Limerick and Galway, Saturday evening at 6pm. Is there any way it could be played at 3pm? It might suit everyone better, especially children. Something else to look at.

I am expecting a very good contest in the first game of the weekend. Galway, after their great win over Tipperary, will fancy themselves going into this game and also know that they could, and should, have beaten Limerick at the same stage last year, shooting 20 wides in the process. Hard to win a game when you do that. I still think this is a huge problem for Galway as they had a lot of wides against Tipperary the last day out too.

I'm sure Henry Shefflin is working a lot on that with them. They cannot afford to do that against Limerick, who, as well as being the All-Ireland champions, are the most economical team in the country in that department. I'm not sure how good Galway's win was against Tipp, as Tipp were very poor on the day. Conor Whelan caused their defence all sorts of problems.

I suppose Galway rely a lot on him for most of their scores. I know Evan Niland comes up with a few here and there and is a very good free-taker, but I think Galway will need a lot more than that in their attack, especially from Brian Concannon and Cian Fahy, and if he is playing, Conor Cooney.

VULNERABLE

They are up against one of the top defences in the country here, even missing Sean Finn, and in my opinion, more importantly, Declan Hannon, Limerick's defence structure could be upset with the loss of these two great players.

The big question is who will be centre-back for Limerick? Could they go with Darragh O'Donovan or maybe David Reidy, or could they pull a rabbit out of a hat and start Cian Lynch there? Do not rule anything out here, even if Kyle Hayes is named at six.

Like all camps now, Limerick is a very closed one, but I'm sure they know at this stage who is going to be centre-back.

The battle here will be between the Galway defence and the Limerick attack. Daithí Burke will anchor it all here for Galway even if his pace is gone a little he is still a big leader for them. Will they play Fintan Burke on Gearoid Hegarty again, like they did last year? I think they will. Will Cathal Mannion play as a free man in the defence again like he did against Tipp?

I don't think that would work against Limerick, especially with Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane, Flanagan and Peter Casey. These are match winners on any given day. So Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney and Jack Grealish will have to be on red alert here if they aim to stop Limerick.

I think Limerick might just about squeeze it, but of course, as we all know, it depends on what Galway team turn up. Could be a cracker.

Clare and Kilkenny will take the field the next day knowing their opposition for the final. This is a game where a lot of players from both sides are carrying injuries. For Kilkenny Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan and Richie Reid all major doubts, but that is nothing compared to Clare who have David McInerney, John Conlan, Conor Cleary, Aiden McCarthy, Shane O'Donnell, all under serious pressure to take part in this game.

We will not know until the day of the match the team lineout, but there are major concerns in Clare. And with three very experienced defenders doubtful, Brian Lohan must be a very worried man. Clare are not overloaded with experienced defenders, which is what is needed against a Kilkenny forward line with the likes of Walter Welsh, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan, Eoin Cody and of course the daddy of them all TJ Reid.

These guys really punish given half a chance, and sometimes not even that.

EXPERIENCE

As well as being very good players they have massive experience for the big occasion as was proven last year when they absolutely destroyed Clare at the same stage. I believe Clare are better this year, especially in their forward line, with David Fitzgerald, Mark Rodgers, new to the scene, and the brilliant Tony Kelly, and if fit O'Donnell.

Clare's Tony Kelly was on fire against Dublin. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare have forwards as good as any in the country and can be match-winners, with good backup from Ryan Taylor, and the very much under-rated Cathal Malone. Clare will need all these guys at their best, work-rate will be key here, especially if Clare are missing all those defenders.

Can Clare turn it around from last year? They can, if everyone is fit, but if not, I think Kilkenny have too much.

We will wait and see.