Clubforce equip UCC with tools to enhance sports management

UCC Sport has linked up with Clubforce has been named as a Technology Partner.

It means UCC Sport will become the first organisation to implement Clubforce’s innovative sports management platform for sports associations across all its 50 clubs.

At the core of the brand-new platform from Clubforce is a next-generation, all-in-one club management solution which connects directly into an overarching solution for UCC Sport.

By implementing the full Clubforce ecosystem, UCC Sport will benefit from intelligent insights automatically generated by the software. These actionable insights will be used to optimise the provision of sport across the College. Every sport at UCC will benefit from the next-generation club solution. The solution significantly eases the burden of managing as well as promoting a club and simplifies club communications.

"We’re excited to implement Clubforce across our clubs to help us give our students the best possible sports experience," commented Morgan Buckley, Head of Sport & Physical Activity at UCC Sport.

"Clubforce will make it significantly easier for our students to manage their club membership and communications and also allow us to significantly improve our understanding of sports participation trends across the whole college.

We believe this will big a significant step forward in how we can grow participation and understand the needs and requirements of our sport Clubs who reach across all areas of over 24,000 students in UCC.

“We have invested significantly in building a next-generation product that takes our ecosystem for the sports community to a new level and I’m delighted that UCC Sport will become the first users at an institutional level”, explained Noel Murray, Chief Executive Officer at Clubforce.

"Not only does our new platform provide a refreshed tool to support clubs at all levels but it also now provides governing bodies, leagues, and universities like UCC with powerful analytics to unlock the value of the data they hold."

Clubforce, Ireland’s only ISO27001-certified provider of sports clubs software, released their completely refreshed NextGen platform for grassroots clubs in May this year. The platform combines Clubforce’s experience working with thousands of sports clubs with the very latest in design, security and technology delivering a solution for club volunteers to manage all aspects of their club on a single platform.