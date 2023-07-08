Christy O'Connor on GAA: Rematches now a major element of winning an All-Ireland

IN episode 2 of the ‘ Inside the white lines’ podcast, the presenter Tomás Moore spoke to Colm Begley and Cahir Healy about their careers with Laois, both of whom were outstanding players who contributed so much to their county.

The discussion covered many aspects of Begley and Healy’s careers but one of the dominant themes of that podcast was the All-Ireland minor success they were part of in 2003. It was clear how much that success meant to both players and how it filled them with so much confidence at the outset of their adult careers.

It was a memorable journey, with the success being all the sweeter again because Laois played Dublin four times that season.

After losing to them in the Leinster final, Laois came back to beat Dublin in an All-Ireland final replay.

That replay at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow was even more memorable because of the incredible atmosphere created amongst the 18,000-packed attendance. It was effectively a home game for Laois because the Laois border runs right into the Carlow town, and particularly when so many of the Laois players were from clubs just up the road in the south of the county.

“That was the best atmosphere I ever played in,” said Healy.

Begley agreed: “It was unbelievable stuff."

That defeat was difficult for Dublin to take but, almost a decade later, in 2012, a different Dublin team found themselves in a similar position, but under even more pressure to win the All-Ireland. Many of those Dublin players were part of the squad which had been hot favourites to win the previous year’s All-Ireland final but they lost to Tipperary.

Dublin retained their Leinster title the following season, hammering Meath in the final by 12 points, but Meath stormed through the backdoor to reach the All-Ireland final. That 2012 decider was a game Dublin dare not lose, which they didn’t, beating their neighbours by six points.

Before last year’s Galway-Mayo All-Ireland minor final, Mayo were in a similar position. The thought of losing to Galway was even scarier again for Mayo considering they’d already beat Galway twice in the 2022 Connacht championship - and by big margins too.

In their first game in Tuam Stadium, Mayo wiped out Galway by 14 points. Mayo beat their neighbours by six points in the Connacht final. In the All-Ireland final though, Mayo experienced their worst nightmare, with Galway winning by six points.

RARE

Repeat pairings are so rare in the All-Ireland minor championship that they can only occur in the All-Ireland final, which is why Sunday’s final between Derry and Monaghan is just the fourth time the same sides have met twice in a provincial and All-Ireland final in the same season. In the All-Ireland minor hurling championship, there were only repeat provincial pairings twice in All-Ireland finals; Cork-Tipperary (2007) and Tipperary-Limerick (2016).

Similar to Galway last year, Monaghan have been getting closer to Derry throughout the season. After Derry hammered Monaghan by 11 points in the group, Derry only shaded the Ulster final after a penalty shootout. Derry had huge wins against Galway and Dublin but Monaghan have also been impressive in beating Mayo and Kerry to set up Sunday’s rematch.

Since the back door was finally opened up 26 years ago for the first time, one of the most intriguing aspects is that prospect of sides from the same province meeting again in an All-Ireland final.

It’s 20 years now since Armagh and Tyrone met in the 2003 All-Ireland football final, one of the most eagerly awaited finals in history.

It was a similar theme when Cork and Kerry met in the 2007 All-Ireland final, a game which had so much on the line that Paul Galvin said afterwards that a Kerry defeat threatened to tarnish the county’s storied All-Ireland history.

Kerry made sure that didn’t happen again when the sides also met in the 2009 All-Ireland final.

There hasn’t been a repeat provincial All-Ireland football final since but it has been a strong theme in hurling. In the first year of the backdoor in hurling, in 1997, Clare and Tipp met in that All-Ireland final just two months after playing a Munster final.

Those repeat final pairings were very evident in the first four seasons, with Kilkenny and Offaly also meeting in the 1998 and 2000 All-Ireland finals.

TREND

It took another 12 years for that to happen again but it has been a strong trend ever since; Kilkenny-Galway (2012 and 2015), Clare-Cork (2013), Limerick-Waterford 2020, Cork-Limerick (2021).

There has never been a repeat provincial pairing in an All-Ireland U20/21 football final. But, incredibly, in the only two years in the history of the All-Ireland U21/U20 hurling championship where the defeated provincial finalists were readmitted to the championship, Cork and Tipperary met in All-Ireland finals in both of those seasons.

With two of the last three All-Ireland hurling finals having been repeat pairings, could there be a third in four years now? Imagine the drama and intrigue if Clare and Limerick were to meet again in two weeks.

Clare need Mark Rodgers firing this weekend to set up a potential rematch with Limerick in the All-Ireland final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Or could the All-Ireland final be a rerun of the Galway-Kilkenny Leinster final?

If there is a repeat pairing now, it would be one with a difference as it would be the first time the same two counties would be meeting for the third time (without replays) in the one championship season.

At minor football level though, that has become a common trend over the last two years.