RedFM HL Division 1 final: Sarsfields lead all the way through against Blackrock

Sarsfields 2-20

Blackrock 1-15

Sarsfields led from pillar to post as they claimed the RedFM Hurling League Division 1 title at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.

Despite playing into the breeze in the first half, Sars raced into an early 1-3 to 0-0 lead. By half-time, they were seven to the good and they finished with an eight-point advantage, though the life had gone from the game well before the end.

Having been the strongest side during the regular section of the league, John Crowley’s side lived up to that billing with a display that was polished for the most part, with ten different scorers. They will move into the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC as the side to beat, eager to put behind them the failure to qualify from their group.



Points from Cian Darcy, Daniel Kearney and Aaron Myers gave them a cushion as they moved the ball well and in the fourth minute the advantage was doubled. From a short Blackrock puckout, Darcy did well to force a turnover and he finished smartly from close range, giving Gavin Connolly no chance.

While Kevin O’Keeffe’s long-range free got defending champions Blackrock off the mark, Sars almost replied with another goal Daniel Hogan picked up a loose ball and drove towards goal. As he shot, John Cashman got a hook in and Connolly saved, with Myers off-target with the rebound.

Sars felt that a thrown hurley should have earned them a free at least but, though none was awarded, they continued to hold control, with Killian Murphy making it 1-5 to 0-2 on 11 minutes after linking with his midfield partner Daniel Kearney.

It was 1-6 to 0-3 when Hogan was again denied by a John Cashman hook and points from O’Keeffe and Michael O’Halloran brought the Rockies to within four points by the 18th minute. Too often, however, poor decision-making was slack shooting were costly for them and Sars - with Craig Leahy strong in defence - were more efficient, with good points from Hogan and James Sweeney giving them a six-point advantage once more, 1-8 to 0-5, by the 22nd minute.

Blackrock did have three of the next four points, but in first-half injury time Sars struck for their second goal. The energetic Killian Murphy was the chief engineer as he made a surging run and found Darcy. Though the corner-forward couldn’t hold possession, Murphy kept the move alive and placed Myers for an easy finish.

After Connolly and Myers exchanged points, Sars led by 2-10 to 0-9 at half-time and Myers and Colm McCarthy pushed them nine clear on the resumption. That might even have stretched to 12 as Darcy made inroads along the endline but half-time substitute Daniel Meaney did well to track him and avert the danger.

While Niall Cashman and Alan Connolly did score good points for Blackrock, Sars were never unduly troubled and a fine long-range effort from corner-back Paul Leopold had them 2-15 to 0-11 in front by the three-quarter mark.

After Connolly and Robbie Cotter pulled two points back for the Rockies, Darcy had another goal chance for Sars but Richie Laide did enough to prevent him getting a shot in. Even so, corner-back Cathal McCarthy’s point put them nine in front again.

Blackrock did respond to that with the score of the evening as John O’Sullivan’s handpass was perfect for John Cashman to double the ball to the net from the 20m line, drawing applause from all sides of Páirc Uí Rinn.

Even then, it was never likely to signal a Sarsfields collapse and they had eight points to spare at the end.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 1-7 (0-4f), C Darcy 1-2, D Kearney, D Horgan, Colm McCarthy 0-2 each, Cathal McCarthy, P Leopold, K Murpjy, J Sweeney 0-1 each.

Blackrock: A Connolly 0-5 (0-2f), M O’Halloran 0-4 (0-f), J Cashman 1-0, K O’Keeffe 0-2f, C Cormack, N Cashman, F Coleman, R Cotter 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; P Leopold, C Leahy, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, D Roche; D Kearney, K Murphy; J Sweeney, D Hogan, L Hackett; A Myers, Colm McCarthy, C Darcy.

Subs: B Nodwell for Hackett, K Walsh for Roche, W Kearney for Hogan (all 53), S O’Regan for Darcy (60).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; R Laide, A O’Callaghan, S Healy; C Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; K O’Keeffe, D O’Farrell; M O’Halloran, F Coleman, J O’Sullivan; R Cotter, S O’Keeffe, A Connolly.

Subs: D Meaney for O’Farrell (half-time), M O’Keeffe for S O’Keeffe (39), G Norberg for Laide (50), T Deasy for O’Sullivan (55).

Referee: M Maher (St Finbarr’s).