Linda Mellerick on camogie: Cork primed for a huge display to beat Kilkenny in Croker

IT’S a big day tomorrow for camogie.

I can’t remember the last time that two of the big three met at the quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland Championship. It seems too early to have one of these two knocked out.

Cork and Kilkenny (1.30pm) do battle ahead of tomorrow’s Kilkenny-Clare hurling semi-final, a big coup for the Kilkenny girls support-wise.

The other quarter-final will be between Tipperary and Antrim and will take place ahead of today’s hurling semi-final between Limerick and Galway (3.30pm).

Waterford and Galway head straight to the semi-final after last Saturday evening’s draws.

Despite Cork’s less-than-impressive displays with a first-round round championship defeat and subsequent loss to Waterford in the Munster Championship, they’ve had two strong wins since.

The opposition was weak, but if you look at Kilkenny, they also had two of what would be considered weaker counties in their group, Wexford, and Dublin, and haven’t set the world alight either.

TIGHT

Comparing scores for and against is fruitless when the teams are in different groups, but I’ll state it anyway, 6-50 for, 2-30 against with Cork; 6-39 for, 4-33 against from Kilkenny, from the same number of games.

The standard at senior level has been far lower than what we should expect. That could change from here on.

Julianne Malone, Miriam Walsh, and Mary O’Connell started last August’s All-Ireland final but are no longer in the Kilkenny squad.

Cork have injuries to Ashling Thompson, Laura Hayes, and Ciara O’Sullivan from their starting line-up last year.

Thompson and Hayes could figure at some stage; O’Sullivan is still in rehab as is Katie O’Mahony and Olivia McAllen.

It’s a big ask of Thompson to come into Croke Park after a year’s absence. Hayes has been out for six or seven weeks and that is also a long time for an environment like Croke Park.

You can’t hide there. But the lift they’ll give the side if called upon in the final quarter will be telling.

If Cork can get over tomorrow, the next two weeks will see another leap forward in match fitness.

It would be a dream to get them back on the pitch and have Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy drop back to the half-back flanks, have Hannah Looney partner Thompson at midfield, and the icing on the cake would be Orla Cronin inside on the 40.

But tomorrow first.

Orlaith Cahalane has been declared fit and I think we’re going to need her at some stage up front.

We still aren’t hitting the heights there, in all areas and everyone needs to carry their own water at the very least.

So much will depend on the influence of Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule, lining out last weekend at full-forward and finishing with 1-5, 1-2 from play.

I’m not so sure they’ll place her there tomorrow. She won’t make much hay against Libby Coppinger, and I feel she will start at wing-forward and try to expose Cork, but I think Cork will put Pamela Mackey on her if that is the case.

Looney returns at midfield to partner McCarthy, with Mackey dropping back at the expense of Aoife Healy or Izzy O’Regan, I imagine.

Clare's Muireann Scanlon putting Laura Tracey under pressure. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

In the other clash, we expect Tipperary to be comfortable victors, although they did suffer a couple of injuries last weekend. Tipp were well on top in the second half against the Cats but missed chances.

It ended in a draw, and it was important for them not to lose again to one of the big three, a monkey on their back for a number of years.

The Cork intermediate side have a tough game against Meath in Thurles today. It’s a big weekend for our adult sides.

Last weekend’s games saw a mix of sit-down and stand-together protests that were unanimously backed by all players.

Two games were shown live on TG4 in the All-Ireland football championship and a host of camogie games streamed live, bringing the protest to a wider audience than those at the grounds.

The ‘United For Equality’ protest calls for a player charter that would deliver minimum standards of player care and facility standards across all four codes for men and women.

It was a major portion of a survey of all players conducted by the GPA and presented to the LGFA, Camogie Association, and the GAA earlier this year.