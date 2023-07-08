John Horgan on hurling: Get ready for a Clare v Limerick rematch

BARRING a draw in the All-Ireland final, there are just three major hurling games to be played before the curtain comes down on another inter-county hurling year.

Opinion is still very much divided on such an early finish but it is what it is and tomorrow and Sunday there is the very real prospect of two semi-final crackers.

When Limerick and Galway and Kilkenny and Clare have concluded their business we could have an all-Munster affair in the final or alternatively an all-Leinster pairing or a Munster-Leinster grand finale.

If it’s an all-Munster final between Limerick and Clare it will be their third championship meeting of the year and a similar situation applies to Kilkenny and Galway.

There is also the strong possibility of a repeat of last season’s final between Limerick and Kilkenny or a first-ever final showdown between Clare and Galway.

The thinking in a lot of quarters might be that it will end up in a repeat pairing of last season but there will be a lot of hurling to play before that would come to pass.

On the evidence presented in both provincial finals, there is hardly a puck of a ball between all four counties, just a point the difference in both finals.

Limerick are still carrying the tag of favouritism to complete the four-in-a-row of titles but that is based quite a lot on what they have achieved over the past three years and more.

Four titles in five years is a quite remarkable achievement and whether or not they retain the title again this bunch of players will, quite rightly, be recognised as one of the best of all time.

QUESTION MARKS

However, there are probably more question marks about them entering a semi-final than there have been for a while.

They just made it out of the group stage in Munster after losing to Clare and drawing with Tipperary and they are now without two members of their defence that has played such a huge role in their story of success, Sean Finn and now team captain and the man who has led them up the steps of the Hogan Stand four times in recent seasons, Declan Hannon.

Limerick have been without key players in the past, Cian Lynch last season but replacing Hannon’s presence in the number six jersey may be a lot more difficult.

Of course, one of their greatest strengths has been always being able to find a way, to compensate for a player’s absence by replacing him with a player of near-equal ability.

In other words, their squad depth has made the difference.

Limerick manager John Kiely after beating Clare. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

However, Hannon’s absence alongside Finn’s poses a new challenge altogether which begs the question, who will play at centre-back? There are, of course, plenty of options, Darragh O’Donovan, Diarmuid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes or a fit-again Cian Lynch. Hayes is named at six.

That is the big question that we won’t have an answer to until six o’clock tomorrow night. Limerick are not the team that has swept the boards in the past number of years but they are back again in the big house and still finding their way out of any trouble they find themselves in.

Galway asked big questions of them in the semi-final last season and will again this time but with Galway you just don’t know.

Cork threw it away against them last season in the quarter-final and they could not hold out against Kilkenny in the Leinster final a few weeks ago.

RELIANT

There is a great dependence on Conor Whelan up front and the contribution of Tom Monaghan when he was introduced against Tipperary was key.

There is no doubt if Galway hit all the right buttons they can beat any team in the country, but there is an inconsistent streak about them that needs to be eradicated.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

So, who will emerge? Despite Finn and Hannon’s absence, Limerick still appear to hold the better cards and their squad depth is still the strongest of the four remaining teams.

They still have more of a spine in key areas and Aaron Gillane is the country’s best forward.

Clare and Kilkenny is equally intriguing and with a full hand to choose from, the Banner can take down any team.

But how strong will that hand be with huge question marks hovering over the availability of John Conlon, whose loss would be on a par with what Hannon’s loss might be to Limerick?

Conor Cleary is likely to be absent again, though he has been named in the line-up, and that could be a huge factor in a place like Croke Park.

Shane O’Donnell has a question mark about his fitness too but should be okay and it might all come down again to the role Tony Kelly will play. He posted 3-4 against Dublin and he wasn’t even at his brilliant best that day. Kelly is a giant of a hurler and he will be very much on Kilkenny’s radar on Sunday.

However, this time there’s been more to Clare and O’Donnell and Mark Rogers have become a greater influence in attack.

David Fitzgerald is hurling at the top of his game too while their squad is probably stronger than it was with Aron Shanagher playing a big role off the bench.

But Kilkenny are back again in their second home and they remain a hugely solid unit from one to 15 TJ Reid is still the main man in attack and similar to Gillane for Limerick, his aerial ability is just a joy to behold.

Kilkenny are just Kilkenny, so consistent and never give up as we saw in the Leinster final with that last-gasp goal from Cillian Buckley. It’s now seven years since their last title win and in the greatest of all hurling homes that is considered far too long.

The manner with which they won that Leinster final and the manner with which they celeberated it will give them fierce impetus and it’s difficult to oppose them on Sunday.

But in both semi-finals the old saying of the only certainty being the uncertainty applies.

So, to call it.

Limerick are still finding a way and, despite the losses of Finn and Hannon, their squad looks stronger and they get the Saturday night vote.

On Sunday it very much depends on Clare’s injuries but they have shown us in Munster that they are very close.

They get the vote and our choice is a repeat of the Munster final in the final.