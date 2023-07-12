Keelnameela Ladies Football Club continues to go from strength to strength

KEELNAMEELA Ladies Football Club continues to thrive with the club fielding teams all the way from U8 level to the junior grade.

They also have a very successful Gaelic4Mothers&Others team who have played in both Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the last 12 months.

The progressive club are always building and seeking new ways to grow. This year they participated in the Gaelic4Girls programme which proved a huge success as it helped entice 20 new players into their underage teams.

Rosaleen O’Brien who serves as the club PRO, U10 coach and co-ordinator with their Gaelic4Mothers&Others team affectionately known as the Meela Moos said participating in the ten-week programme was great.

“The club was fortunate to be one of 25 clubs in Ireland that were chosen to participate in the Gaelic4Girls programme.

"It was held for girls between 8 and 12 who had never played before or who had never played with a club."

"We applied for the programme as we could see many girls in the different schools that weren’t playing ladies' football.

"Our club went into the schools, spoke to the girls directly and explained what it is all about. It was amazing for the girls, the coaches and the club. Over 40 players participated in the ten-week programme and we have gained 20 new members as a result,” she said.

This year's Keelnameela U16 ladies football team.

Another benefit from participating in the Gaelic4Girls programme is the number of additional coaches now operating in the club after they completed coaching modules as part of the same programme said the club official.

“Another bonus has been the knock-on effect across the club with 12 Meela Moos players actively involved in our Gaelic4Girls programme and lots of the players are now involved in coaching underage teams in the club.

“It is so important for the girls to see female coaches involved. It was also important for the ladies to get the confidence to realise that they were capable of coaching and had so much to give to these girls. We not only have new members, but we also have new female coaches. New parents are also getting involved in the club as well,” she added.

“Our club has a fantastic ethos of inclusivity, fun, friendship and football,” said Ms O’Brien.

“We have girls coming to play with us from many areas in the wider parish. We have a great catchment area of Enniskeane, Ballineen, Coppen, Castletownkennigh and Ballinascarthy.

"We have 126 players from U8 to junior level and we have 31 players on the Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others squad."

"The various underage teams have enjoyed great success over the last number of years since the club started in 2007. The U16 team won the West Cork league last year. We are looking forward to seeing our club grow into the future with all the fantastic LGFA initiatives helping us to make that happen.”

Keelnameela who is based in Ahiohill in West Cork are very grateful to the St Oliver Plunkett’s GAA Club who have been so supportive since the ladies football club was established said Rosaleen.

“St Oliver Plunkett’s GAA Club are fantastic to our ladies football club. We use the great facilities they have for training and home matches. They have two fantastic pitches and a great hall which we have full access to.

"They have been a great help and so supportive. We would like to wish them the best of luck in their junior B county football final match this Saturday. During the winter we use the astro pitch in Ballinascarthy.”

This year's Keelnameela U14 ladies football team.

Retaining players is always a huge goal for everyone associated with the Keelnameela club said the club PRO.

“We have very strong numbers throughout the club. The underage numbers have seen a good increase. There is always a drop-off with girls when they reach a certain again so retaining players is a huge aim for us.

"We have a good number of coaches. There are great volunteers in every GAA club. We are seeing a big difference because of the various initiatives. We have seen an increase in volunteers especially female coaches in the club.

“A lot of the women never played before and when they started playing with the Moos they realised they wanted to help out. We have a great committee. We have a fantastic ethos in the club to keep girls playing. The club is in a good place Everybody is welcome and it is a fantastic club. I am delighted to be a part of it,” she added.

The Keelnameela G4M&O team were established in August 2021 and Rosaleen said they have been a ‘fantastic’ addition to the community.

“Gaelic4Mothers&Others has been a fantastic addition to the whole community. The Meela Moos has been fantastic for so many women in the locality.

"Women are learning to play football in a non-competitive way and fantastic friendships have been made. We train one night a week. Women are meeting socially and are having a laugh.

"Ladies who have never played football or hadn’t played football in a long time have joined and going to training is just normal now. It has also been a great influence on the younger girls in the club.

"People have got to know each other as we had a lot of kids going to different schools and it is great for people who have just moved into the area.”