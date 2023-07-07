Cork footballers must get back to Division 1 to progress as contenders

GIVEN where the Cork footballers were at the start of the year, an exit in the All-Ireland quarter-final has to be seen as a positive campaign, but the ambition now must be to progress to the next level and become challengers for national titles once more.

To do this Cork must face the top counties in the game on a regular basis, with the obvious way of doing this being to get back to Division 1, where they can face the likes of Kerry, Dublin, and Derry more frequently.

Areas where Cork were lacking against Derry included poor tackling technique, overly slow build-up play, and questionable shot selection that turned into poor shot execution.

All 30 players from both teams inside the 65-yard line at Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There is no denying that there has been huge progress from the Cork footballers this year, but deep down the management and players will know that there are plenty of areas to improve upon.

If they were to be exposed to the higher level of Division 1 football every week then these areas of weakness could be worked on and improved more easily.

Ulster sides Armagh and Donegal were both relegated from Division 1 this year, while their provincial rivals Fermanagh and Cavan were both promoted from Division 3, which means that Cork should be well acclimatised to battling teams from the northern province come next year’s championship.

NEXT STEP

The other counties that Cork will play in Division 2 will be Louth, Kildare, and Meath, and considering that Cork lost in the league this year to Louth and Meath they will obviously be no pushovers, but given how far John Cleary’s side have come in the past few months they simply must target promotion to Division 1 now. It is the next logical step in this team’s development.

A lot was made of Cork’s consecutive wins over Mayo and Roscommon in the championship this year, as the victories marked the first time since 2009 that Cork managed to win two championship games in a row against Division 1 teams.

That was certainly too long a gap for Cork football.

This needs to become a regular occurrence in the next few years, and what better way to prepare for such battles than to actually get yourself back to Division 1 and test yourself week in, week out against the top sides in the country?

Cork were relegated from Division 1 in 2016, having topped the table in 2015 and dropped to Division 3 in 2019.

They jumped back to the second tier in 2020 and consolidated their position in that league since, without ever looking like jumping back to Division 1.

If Cork are going to be considered one of the top teams in the country then they need to be regularly competing, and beating, top Division 1 outfits, as they did from 2010 to 2015.

It is no surprise that the four All-Ireland semi-finalists for this year will all be plying their trade in Division 1 next year, and that is where Cork need to be.