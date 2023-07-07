Carbery Rangers get a big boost ahead of Premier Senior action

Retaining their Cork GAA Division 1 county league status has handed Carbery Rangers a timely boost ahead of the 2023 Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC.

The West Cork club required victory over Cill na Martra in their final Division 1 outing to remain in the county’s top league for another season.

Despite missing a host of regulars, Rangers produced an assured display in a game played, at times, at championship intensity.

Winning 1-13 to 0-6 saw Carbery stay up as well as confirming Valley Rovers and Kiskeam’s relegation.

So, a month out from the start of the championship, that Cill na Martra win represented a timely boost for manager Seamus Hayes.

“Staying up in Division 1 is a big boost,” Hayes admitted.

“Winning is a habit and it develops a bit of momentum. The lads ended this year’s league campaign in good spirits. I think they are, as a group, starting to come together. They really are and the younger lads in that group are showing their mettle.

“Our older and more experienced lads are guiding them, showing them the ropes and setting the bar at training. It is a high bar, to be fair.

“The young fellas have been challenged and, I guess, put under pressure. Now they can see where they need to get to."

The West Cork club qualified for last year’s Cork Premier SFC knockout phase by finishing second behind St Finbarr’s and ahead of Carrigaline and Éire Óg in their qualifying group.

Eventual county champions Nemo Rangers edged Carbery 2-4 to 0-9 in a tight quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That positive 2022 showing and retaining their Division 1 status has shown the younger members of Seamus Hayes’ panel what’s required over the coming months.

“We have a lot of young inexperienced guys playing senior with us right now,” the Carbery Rangers manager said.

“They have started to appreciate the importance of playing to a shape.

“You might think that you are not doing anything standing out on the wings and not getting the ball for a while. The truth is you are doing exactly what’s required and being part of a process and the way we want to play.”

NO REGRETS

Seamus Hayes agreed to take over from previous manager Declan Hayes when the latter had to step away due to family reasons.

It is clear the former Rangers forward is relishing the task of building on the previous incumbent’s hard work.

“I'm loving it,” Seamus Hayes commented. “It’s been challenging but I’ve never regretted stepping in for Declan (Hayes) when I was asked to.

“There have been a couple of times I’ve asked what are we doing and is it working at all but, thankfully, we have improved.

“Dec did so much great work and I am just continuing it with the same lads, management and strength and conditioning team.

“My aim was to come in as seamlessly as possible and build on Dec and all the other lads’ great work. I love Carbery Rangers and was never going to say no.”