Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 10:40

King Ferdinand holds court for Gortroe Racing Club and Cork trainer Eugene O'Sullivan

Vinny Grimes explained the concept was born with his friend and neighbour Tony O'Shea
King Ferdinand and Eoin O'Brien win the Martinstown Handicap Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing

Joe Seward

TUESDAY'S victory at Tipperary in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase for King Ferdinand sparked off great celebrations for The Gortroe Racing Club who invariably make their presence felt in the enclosure. 

The banner Come On The King has become a trademark feature of the post-race ritual. Tuesday's success followed up a victory over hurdles at the same venue in May. King Ferdinand clearly likes the Premier County as he'd also won over fences at Thurles last October.

The celebrations on Tuesday night moved onto The Gortroe Inn the spiritual home of the Gortroe Racing Club where the race was evaluated and reviewed repeatedly.

Vinny Grimes explained the whole concept of the Racing Club was born over a drink in the pub with his friend and neighbour Tony O'Shea. The initial narrative surrounded a proposed bus outing from the Gortroe Inn to one of the upcoming race meetings, given people had been so isolated and devoid of social gatherings during the barren Covid years. 

That idea progressed to owning a racehorse and setting up a syndicate. 

Picture: Healy Racing
Picture: Healy Racing

The next step was a meeting with local trainer Eugene O'Sullivan and overnight the Gortroe Racing Club became a reality. There were 25 shares at €1,000 per stakeholder were made available, members also pay €90 monthly for the upkeep of the club's star performer. Thankfully the kitty is in positive mode with €25,000 in earnings to date. 

They would love a second horse, particularly for the winter campaign given King Ferdinand will need a break at some point.

Eugene O'Sullivan acquired King Ferdinand from Herefordshire trainer Tom Lacey. He'd shown immense promise in a Chepstow bumper under Cork jockey Johnny Burke behind Chavez who is now with Willie Mullins. King Ferdinand won a Huntington handicap hurdle and joined Eugene last year after finishing second at Wetherby on his final start for Lacey. He'd originally been purchased for €72,000 at the 2019 June Tattersalls Derby Sale.

His first outing for Eugene O'Sullivan and the Club was in Killarney where he showed enormous potential behind Gavin Cromwell's Final Orders who subsequently rattled up a four-timer and is now rated 150 over fences. That promise was confirmed a fortnight later in Thurles when King Ferdinand gave the club a memorable afternoon landing the www.thurlesraces.ie handicap chase under a positive ride from Michael O'Sullivan clearly aware that stamina and jumping ability are his forte.

BUOYANT

The Gortroe Inn was in buoyant mode last October, jockey Michael O'Sullivan told the members to embrace the celebrations given the topsy-turvy nature of racehorse ownership.

Eugene has an amateur riders handicap chase at Cheltenham in October earmarked with Killarney later this month and the Saturday of Listowel also on the horizon. Vinny was quick to praise Tipperary Racecourse for their hospitality and how they've looked after club members with particular mention for racecourse manager Andrew Hogan and Eddie Moran.

He left school at an early age to join race on The Curragh to do the trainee jockey course spending time with Eddie Harry and subsequently Adrian Maguire. He's thrilled to be back involved in racing as an owner. His wife Lisa's parents Pat and Anne Crowley are proprietors of the Gortroe Inn where plans are hatched and dreams are being realised. 

The contribution of Eugene and Maxine O'Sullivan can't be underestimated in the journey of King Ferdinand.

