Ireland well beaten on home turf by France on eve of World Cup departure

Republic of Ireland 0 France 3

THERE was no great party to match the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup send-off game, as France beat them at Tallaght Stadium.

Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly featured on a night that saw Maelle Lakrar score twice, and Eugenie Le Sommer get one goal at the end of the first half.

Before all of this, the friendly really felt like a celebration, with the players even coming out to a guard of honour from the first-ever Irish team from a game with Wales in 1973. This combined with the noise from the stands created a fever pitch atmosphere from what was more suited to a must-win qualifier or a game at a major tournament.

Ireland channelled this sense of celebration and commanded play in the first half. They were determined to put on a show but struggled to create actual chances. Kyra Carusa’s opening 45 minutes summed up this sense of frustration as she was consistently flagged for offside after getting away from her marker.

As positive as everything was, two moments flipped the mood at the end of the first half. First Katie McCabe was forced off with an ankle injury, and Maelle Lakrar broke through on the left-hand side of the penalty area. Her low cross was fumbled over the line and France took the lead.

Just as Ireland steadied themselves, Le Sommer got into space and made it 2-0 in the closing seconds of the first half.

Ireland’s Niamh Fahey, Ruesha Littlejohn, and Megan Connolly appeal for offside as France’s Selma Bacha celebrates her side’s first goal at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, last night. Picture: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Suddenly the applause was muted as the World Cup send-off party turned into a reality check.

The two-goal lead emboldened France, and Les Bleues dominated play once the game resumed. Connolly was then needed to stop Grace Geyoro from scoring when she ran onto a pass inside the area. The defender stood her ground and lunged in to win the ball back.

Denise O'Sullivan of the Republic of Ireland in action against Kenza Dali of France at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

This wasn’t the start of something, as Lakrar turned in a corner with an hour played and France went 3-0 up.

Vera Pauw changed things around after this by making three substitutions. Claire O’Riordan, Lily Agg, and Aine O’Gorman came on and had little impact as the game wound down.

France were still in control, and their attempts to get a fourth goal were repeatedly thwarted by good goalkeeping from Courtney Brosnan.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Heather Payne, Sinead Farrelly, Kyra Carusa, Marrisa Sheva.

Subs: Izzy Atkinson for McCabe (31), Claire O’Riordan for Fahey (70), Lily Agg for Littlejohn (70), Aine O’Gorman for Payne (70), Diane Caldwell for Connolly (80), Abbie Larkin for Farrelly (80).

FRANCE: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Maelle Lakrar, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro, Eugenie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, Selma Bacha, Sandie Toltetti, Kenza Dali, Estelle Cascarino.

Subs: Clara Mateo for Diani (61), Elisa De Almeida for Dali (60), Naomie Feller for Le Sommer (74), Eve Perisset for Lakrar (74), Amel Majri for Geyoro (86), Viviane Asseyi for Karchaoui (86).

Referee: Kirsty Dowle