Donncha O'Connor in top form as Duhallow eliminate Muskerry

Duhallow 1-15 Muskerry 1-10

DUHALLOW were too strong for Muskerry in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC (Divisions/Colleges) decider at a wet and windy Dromtarriffe on Thursday evening.

Ger O’Sullivan’s team were in control for the majority of the game as they defeat Muskerry for a second time this season having won in an earlier round by six points.

The side in orange and black will now move onto the next stage of the Divisions/Colleges section where they will join Carbery and UCC in the seeded section.

Disappointment for Muskerry who did rally late on but the game was beyond them at that point. They have come a long way in 12 months. This time last year the Mid-Cork team had to withdraw from the championship.

Evan O'Sullivan, Muskerry, watches Jack Murphy grab the ball. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The encounter was played in difficult weather conditions with heavy rain and driving wind throughout the hour. The more seasoned outfit, aided by the wind, kicked the first six points as they played some slick football at times. The evergreen Donncha O’Connor had a big part, kicking some splendid points while also playing a role in the other scores.

Muskerry struggled to get going especially in the first 30 minutes. The Mid-Cork team registered their first score after 16 minutes through a Michael Desmond free. Jack Curtin and Mikey McAuliffe added points for the winners before Desmond kicked a fine point.

Evan O’Sullivan received a black card for Muskerry after 22 minutes. Duhallow raised three white flags without reply as they led 0-11 to 0-2 after 29 minutes.

Plenty happened in the seven minutes of injury time. Duhallow’s Mikey McAuliffe received a black card before Muskerry’s Kevin Manning was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident. There were no further scores as Duhallow had a comfortable nine-point advantage at the interval.

Muskerry were aided by the wind in the new half even though it did die down a bit during the break.

Desmond pointed before Duhallow got a goal through Curtin. Muskerry hit two of the next three points until Duhallow put together two quick points from O’Connor and Curtin, 1-14 to 0-5 after 51 minutes.

The beaten team rallied and scored 1-5 in the final nine minutes with Duhallow slotting over just one point. David Horgan with the green flag after 59 minutes, merely a consolation score.

Scorers for Duhallow: D O’Connor 0-7 (0-2 f), J Curtin 1-3, M McAuliffe, J Linehan (f), D Cashman, S Hickey, C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Muskerry: D Horgan 1-1 (0-1 f), M Desmond 0-3 (0-2 f), M Bradley (0-1 f), I Wycherley 0-2 each, A O’Sullivan, S Furey 0-1 each.

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Castlemagner); K Crowley (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); D Linehan (Castlemagner), S Hickey (Rockchapel); A O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond, c), L Murphy (Cullen); J Linehan (Millstreet), J Curtin (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Sub: B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for J Linehan (41).

MUSKERRY: J Creedon (Iveleary); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Ronan (Kilmurry, c), M Corrigan (Macroom); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Kilmurry), K Manning (Iveleary); D Horgan (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), M Bradley (Aghabullogue), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); M Lordan (Ballinora), M Desmond (Cill na Martra), S Furey (Cill na Martra).

Subs: C Furey (Cill na Martra) for D O’Connell (23), I Wycherley (Ballinora) for C Gillespie (35).

Referee: Ciarán Murphy (Glanworth).