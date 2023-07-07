Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 08:41

In-form Cobh Ramblers host top of the league Galway United

The league's two most in form teams face off as they both aim to secure five wins on the bounce
Jake Hegarty of Cobh Ramblers in action against Galway's Conor O’Keefe in their last meeting in Eamonn Deacy Park. Picture: Ray Ryan

Jack McKay

COBH Ramblers host top of the league Galway United tonight, as they look to pick up their fifth consecutive win. Shane Keegan’s side reside in third, six points clear of Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers, who lie fourth and fifth respectively.

Galway are a staggering 23 points ahead of Cobh, having only dropped points on two occasions out of 23 games – a 1-1 draw with Bray and a 1-0 defeat to Longford. Both games were away from home, which will give confidence to Cobh heading into tonight’s game.

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY 

Galway have only conceded eight goals all season and have not conceded in their last four fixtures. While certainly the worst time for John Caulfield’s side to take on the Rams, United will still be heavy favourites to take all three points tonight.

United continued their run of nine games without defeat, as they got the better of Kerry FC last Friday. Maurice Nugent’s early strike was enough to secure the win, and hand Kerry their 17th league defeat of the season.

The Ramblers’ clean sheet run came to an end last time out, but their winning streak continued as Frantz Pierrot and Matthew Leal’s goals weren’t enough to beat Keegan’s side. Liam Kervick, Pierce Phillips and Wilson Waweru all got in on the scoring against the Town, as they came away 3-2 winners.

Cobh have faced Galway twice so far this season, suffering defeat in both. However, the Rams have fared better than most teams in the division against the Tribesmen, only conceding three goals in two, while also putting in a notably strong performance against United at Eamonn Deacy Park in their last game.

Cobh must go back to 2020 for the last time they picked up a win over Galway, when edged out tonight’s visitors away from home nearly three years ago. Their last win over United in St Colman’s Park was in 2019.

Galway have thrived this season, operating primarily in a 4-2-3-1 system but have also played in a 4-4-2 under Caulfield. With a 13-point gap over nearest challengers Waterford, Galway look poised to be crowned First Division champions, but tonight’s away trip to Cobh is far from a guaranteed win.

Caulfield’s success and experience has translated to results with Galway United, and they’ll certainly be a huge test for Shane Keegan’s in form Cobh side.

Former Cobh midfielder David Hurley is Galway’s top scorer, with his 12 strikes in 21 games enough to rank him higher than Galway striker Stephen Walsh, and Cobh top scorer Jack Doherty.

Jack Doherty and Issa Kargbo remain the only potential absentees for Shane Keegan’s side, as Mike McCarthy made his return from injury with a substitute appearance against Athlone.

